"They are a side not to be messed with" - Nasser Hussain on England after their victory over India in 1st Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on the current national men's team following their sensational win in the first Test against India in Hyderabad. The 55-year-old lauded them for sticking to their philosophy and doubling-down on it when experts doubt it.

Ben Stokes and Co. sparked a remarkable turnaround after playing catch-up in the first two days of the Test, including conceding a 190-run lead. Ollie Pope's century spearheaded England's fightback as they scored well over four runs an over to set a target of 231. Tom Hartley then took seven wickets to bowl the hosts out for 202.

In his column for Sky Sports, Hussain stated that it's good for the management to block out all the external theories, suggesting it could create confusion within their own environment.

"What I like about them is their stubbornness. If you doubt them, they'll double down on it and go even more stubborn. I think that is a good thing because if you're constantly listening to all the noise, all that's written and said, you flicker from one theory to another," he wrote.

"The present regime know what they want. They're going to stick with that and even when they're behind, they will back the cricketers to turn it around. They have shown they are a side not to be messed with."

Hartley's selection came under the scanner after he received a pounding in the opening essay in Hyderabad. This was headlined by Yashasvi Jaiswal welcoming him by smashing him for two sixes in his very first over in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner struggled with his consistency, leaking 131 from 25 for his two wickets.

However, Stokes stuck with Hartley and he delivered a seven-wicket haul in the second innings to help his team win by 28 runs.

"They will come back" - Nasser Hussain on Team India

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

While praising England, Hussain added that he believes India will hit back hard in the second Test after receiving a wake-up call. He elaborated:

"India will probably rue their first innings. They got 436 but actually they could have got a lot more if not for some sloppy dismissals. They will come back. They are a very fine side and history tells you it will be tough for England here. But it is a wake-up call for India as England have shown Bazball can work in these conditions."

The second Test will begin on February 2 in Vishakhapatnam.

