"Think they'll probably come even harder at me"- Todd Murphy ready for the Headingley challenge in Ashes 2023

Australian off-spinner Todd Murphy is expecting a stern test in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds, where he will potentially replace the injured Nathan Lyon. The veteran off-spinner has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a torn calf muscle.

Murphy has played just four Tests in India so far, but has shown glimpses of quality and understands the enormity of the task ahead. England's Bazball approach saw them go hard at Lyon and Murphy expects nothing different when he would bowl against the hosts.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Todd Murphy had to say about the potential opportunity to play in the Headingley Test:

"Think they'll probably come even harder at me. Obviously, I haven't played a hell of a lot of Test cricket, there's a challenge that presents itself. They keep taking the game on and I think it's about trying to navigate through that, come up with a few different ideas that can help and try to keep creating chances."

Murphy also expects the crowd to be hostile towards the Aussies and is ready to 'embrace' the challenge. He added:

"From speaking to the boys, this is probably the most hostile ground you get in England. It's going to be different and I'm sure they won't hold back, so just embrace it and try to have a good time…everyone's under no illusions it's going to come pretty hard."

Todd Murphy on his experience playing in India

Todd Murphy believes he got a lot of confidence after his performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He reckons he is good enough to do the job for his team against England as well.

On this, he stated:

"Looking back on India, getting the opportunity to play Test cricket and being exposed to high-level contests only helps, and think I took a lot of confidence from that experience. Trusting that if do get the opportunity, believe in myself that I can be good enough at this level."

Todd Murphy also opened up on the advice that he received from Nathan Lyon towards the end of the second Test. He added:

"I had a really good chat with Nath (Lyon), think it was day four or five of the last Test, and he just said trust what you've got, believe in it, and don't go away from it. Don't expect yourself to do too much. My body's feeling really good at the moment. I'm confident that the work I've put in post-India to get that right, hopefully can hold up."

Filling the big shoes of Nathan Lyon will certainly not be easy, but Murphy has an opportunity to showcase his skills and help Australia win their first Test series in England since 2001.

