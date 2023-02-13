The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, initially scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, has been shifted to the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Reports suggested that the Test match could be allocated to a different venue since the relaid outfield and pitch at Dharamsala was not ready to host a fixture.

An inspection team from the Board of Control for India (BCCI) and the curator assessed the situation at the venue and decided to change it, with two weeks left for the match.

BCCI @BCCI



More details here - NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… NEWS - Venue for third Test of the @mastercardindia Australia tour of India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifted to Indore from Dharamsala. #INDvAUS More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2023/… https://t.co/N3W00ukvYJ

The BCCI released a short statement confirming the change in venue for the third Test, which read:

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore."

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully."

Dharamsala's only red-ball international contest came during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Since then, the venue has regularly hosted white-ball matches, including a few key fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2016.

The venue was primed as Australia's biggest chance to stake their claim in the series. With the pitch generally sporting a tinge of green and aiding fast bowlers, the visitors will now have to deal with the tricky stadium in Indore.

Indore last hosted a Test match in 2019 between India and Bangladesh

The venue is notoriously famous for its short boundaries, which has made the white-ball contests high scoring. The city recently hosted the third ODI between India and New Zealand in January 2023 and also the third T20I between India and South Africa in September 2022.

In red-ball cricket, Indore has hosted two Tests where India have recorded massive wins. In its inaugural Test in 2016, India trumped New Zealand by 321 runs. The fixture is renowned for Virat Kohli's double century as well as Ajinkya Rahane's career-high score of 188.

The most recent Test outing at the venue came during Bangladesh's tour of India in 2019. India emerged victorious on that occasion as well, by a mammoth margin of an innings and 130 runs.

The third Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on March 1. The hosts have a 1-0 lead after a resounding win in Nagpur.

Who will win the Border-Gavaskar series? Let us know what you think.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes