"This has come after a tough few years" - Devdutt Padikkal on call-up to Indian team for 3rd Test against England

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal was delighted after years of challenges following his call-up to the Indian Test squad for the third Test against England at Rajkot.

The 23-year-old replaced KL Rahul, who continues to recover from a quadriceps injury, in the Indian squad. Padikkal's inclusion came after his magnificent 151 in the first innings of Karnataka's recently concluded Ranji Trophy thriller against Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TOI, an ecstatic Padikkal shared his thoughts on the Indian Test call-up.

"The call-up is yet to sink in. The Test team is always a dream, and this has come after a tough few years. I feel very proud that all the hard work I've put in has paid off. Can't thank my family and well-wishers enough for sticking by me," said Padikkal.

Padikkal debuted for India in the T20I format against Sri Lanka in 2021 but has played only two games.

However, an intestinal issue in 2022 forced him to miss the following Vijay Hazare Trophy and saw him struggle in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season.

"Returning from the illness was very tough. The biggest challenge was to get physically fit. I had lost 10 kilos and I had to eat right and concentrate on regaining muscle and strength. At this stage of my career every match counts and here I was missing a lot of games," said Padikkal.

"It was disturbing because there was a lot of competition. While it was challenging, I had to stay focused on doing well when I returned. I worked really hard. I began the season with the determination of winning as many matches as possible for Karnataka," he added.

Before the Tamil Nadu knock, Padikkal scored 105, 65, and 21 for India A in the two red-ball games against the England Lions.

"While each batting position comes with its challenges" - Devdutt Padikkal

While Devdutt Padikkal is primarily a top-order batter and has made the No. 3 position his own for Karnataka, he was happy to bat anywhere for the national side.

The southpaw has been in sensational form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, scoring 556 runs in four games at an average of 92.66 with the aid of three centuries.

"I enjoy whatever opportunities I get. While each batting position comes with its challenges, I'm up for it because that's going to help me grow as a cricketer. It's part of my learning process," said Padikkal.

Padikkal will likely bat in the middle-order should he debut in Tests for India, considering Shubman Gill's return to form with a century in the second Test against England.

It is also highly possible that the 23-year-old will wam the benches in the Rajkot Test, yet selection to the Indian red-ball squad is the first step in the right direction for Padikkal.

