"This dude has been around for five minutes"- Michael Clarke blasts Ollie Robinson for his comments during the first Ashes 2023 Test

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke slammed England pacer Ollie Robinson for his remarks during the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston. Robinson had given opener Usman Khawaja a pretty aggressive send-off during the first innings of the Test.

On being asked about the reaction in the press conference at the end of the day's play, Robinson was pretty blunt about his celebration and mentioned former Australian captain Ricky Ponting too in one of his replies. He said:

"We've all seen Ricky Ponting, [and] other Aussies do the same to us."

This didn't go down well with Michael Clarke as while speaking on The Big Sports Breakfast podcast, he thrashed Ollie Robinson for his comments. He said:

"He needs to shoosh. If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game Ollie. I actually don't know what he is doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got the street cred..this dude has been around for five minutes."

Stuart Broad defends Ollie Robinson mentioning Ricky Ponting

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad wasn't happy with the kind of flak Ollie Robinson received from former Australian cricketers like Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting. He also defended Robinson's comment on Ponting by saying that it was a bit of a 'mind blank'.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Broad had stated:

"Ricky Ponting had a bit of a nibble because Robbo brought his name into things during a press conference, but not because Ricky was a huge sledger. Ollie had a bit of a mind blank, Ricky Ponting was the most famous ex-Aussie cricketer he could think of, and that Australia team he played in was hardly full of shrinking violets, so the hoo-ha that was created surprised us."

It will be interesting to see how the two teams play out the second Test in Lord's after the words that have been circling around Robinson's comments.

