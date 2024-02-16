"This is our first-hand experience that Bazball is like this" - Aakash Chopra on England's destructive batting on Day 2 of 3rd Test vs India

Aakash Chopra reckons England's destructive batting in their first innings of the third Test against India gave the hosts the real taste of Bazball.

England bowled India out for 445 a few overs before Tea on the second day in Rajkot on Friday, February 16. The visitors then carted the Indian bowlers all around the park, smashing 207/2 in just 35 overs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that England gave a perfect demonstration of Bazball.

"The second and third sessions were in England's name. They were seen totally dominating. Who said you can't bat like this in Test cricket? This is our first-hand experience that Bazball is like this, we were hit for almost six runs per over," he said (4:10).

The former India opener added that England's approach made it seem that the hosts posted a below-par total.

"Whoever came kept hitting and said that the pitch is extremely flat, that you might have scored 445 but that's not going to be enough because you have still left 125 runs on the pitch, and that this was actually a 550 to 575-run pitch," he stated.

Chopra noted that the England batters are playing spin better than the hosts. He added that Ben Stokes and company could take a 200-run lead if they bat the entire third day.

"The most terrific player was Ben Duckett" - Aakash Chopra

Ben Duckett is unbeaten on a 118-ball 133. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra chose Ben Duckett as the star performer of the day.

"The most terrific player was Ben Duckett. Only fours and sixes were written in Ben Duckett's bucket. This team has played five innings and in four of those innings, they have had an opening partnership of more than 50. It was 89 this time, in which only he was hitting because Zak Crawley played extremely slow," he elaborated (6:00).

The reputed commentator noted that the left-handed opener had a clear game plan against both pace and spin.

"He (Crawley) didn't score too many runs but Ben Duckett came with an extremely clear approach. He hits fours even if you give a little room outside off-stump, that was against the fast bowlers. He came after taking an oath that he would play the sweep or switch sweep as soon as the spinners came," Chopra explained.

Duckett has struck 21 fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 133-run knock. He stitched together an 89-run opening-wicket partnership with Zak Crawley (15) before adding 93 runs for the second wicket with Ollie Pope (39) to put England in a great position heading into the third day.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Do England have the upper hand heading into Day 3 of the Rajkot Test? Yes No 0 votes