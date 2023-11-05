"This game will be the best match of the tournament so far" - Sourav Ganguly on the India-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes the upcoming India-South Africa match has the potential to be the best of the 2023 World Cup. The top-of-the-table clash between the two in-form teams will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

While Rohit Sharma's men remain the only undefeated side in the competition, the Proteas have lost only one of their seven games. Despite trailing 2-3 in ODI World Cups, the Men in Blue have beaten the South Africans in the previous two editions in 2015 and 2019.

Speaking to India Today ahead of the mouthwatering contest, Ganguly said:

"This is a big match between two of the best teams of this World Cup. To beat India will be very difficult. South Africa is also playing good cricket but to beat India will be a huge task. I think this game will be the best match of the tournament so far."

Coincidently, the match will be played on Virat Kohli's 35th birthday, with the star batter looking to match Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries.

Ganguly hailed Kohli among the game's greats and felt that the strip at Eden Gardens could be ideal for him to reach the landmark.

"This is a very good wicket and the outfield is quick. It will be a very good wicket, it will have bounce, pace and the outfield is very quick. This wicket normally produces good runs, hopefully Rohit Sharma gets a century and India goes into the semifinal as the no.1 team. Virat is one of the greats. Will be great if he gets his 49th ODI ton at the Eden Gardens, he did come close to scoring it a few times in the tournament," he added

Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 442 runs in seven games at an average of 88.40, including a century and four half-centuries.

The champion batter narrowly missed out on his 49th ODI century against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, being dismissed on 95 and 88, respectively.

"Bumrah's return has made a massive difference to the team" - Sourav Ganguly

Jasprit Burmah has led the Indian bowling attack throughout the tournament.

Sourav Ganguly also hailed the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami while crediting the former's impact on the other two pacers.

Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament and fifth overall, with 15 scalps at a remarkable average of under 15 and an economy of less than 3.75 per over. Meanwhile, Shami has been in red-hot form with 14 wickets in only three games, including two five-wicket hauls.

"This is a very good attack," Ganguly said. "We are enjoying this pace attack, the way they all are bowling, Siraj, Shami and Bumrah. Bumrah's return has made a massive difference to the team and has a massive impact on the other two pacers."

The former skipper also wished for an India-Pakistan semi-final at the Eden Gardens.

"I want Pakistan to reach here at Eden Gardens and play India in the semi finals. There won't be a bigger game than that. Entire India should be happy the way this Indian team is playing. There has been a stark difference between this India team and the other teams in the tournament. Hope they continue to play like this and I don't think their level will drop so much that they will fail," he concluded

Pakistan have won their last two games to get back in contention for a top-four spot. However, playing India in the semi-final would require the unlikely scenario of the hosts slipping to second and Pakistan rising to third on the points table.