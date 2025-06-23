“This is like memories of 2011 and before” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s huge remark on India’s performance in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Team India's fielding mishaps reminded him of the struggles that the team faced during the infamous 2011 tour of England, and a preceding phase where overseas wins were a rarity. The Shubman Gill-led side dropped a flurry of catches during the first innings of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, leaving them only a six-run lead after bowling the opposition out.

Team India had made some costly errors in the field on Day 2 itself, when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja dropped Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope during a crucial juncture of the game. The visitors' fielding plight extended into Day 3 as well, with Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal failing to hold onto opportunities that came their way.

The visitors dropped as many as six catches, marking the most they have spilled in an innings across the last five years. Although their fielding standards in general have been on an upward trend over the years, especially since Virat Kohli's reign as captain, they were not particularly renowned for their fielding in the past.

Sanjay Manjrekar noted how India's poor day in the field does not call for alarm bells, but remarked how it served as a reminder of the old, infamous tours.

"Let's not forget, India's slip catching has been brilliant in the last 3-4 years. When you look at India playing overseas, the slip catchers have backed their seam bowlers really well. This is something very rare, Jaiswal, one fielder, dropping three catches. This is like memories of 2011 and before. But I would look at it more of an aberration than something as a problem India need to solve," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Despite a reliable slip cordon comprising names like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, the MS Dhoni-led side had a horror tour of England in 2011 from a fielding perspective as well. The veteran No.3 batter had even thrown his cap in frustration after dropping a catch in the third Test at Edgbaston, which took his number of dropped catches to five on the tour.

"I don’t want to create a scene and put more pressure on them" - India's Jasprit Bumrah on fielders dropping catches off his bowling in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked up yet another five-wicket haul, but he could have ended up with a lot more wickets had the fielders been at their sharpest. The fielders holding onto the catches would have also ensured a much healthier lead for the Men in Blue at the end of England's first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah admitted feeling frustrated over catches being dropped, but wants the fielders not to be disheartened at the same time.

“I am disappointed for a second when catches are dropped. It’s a part and parcel of the game, and the guys are new and working so hard. I don’t want to create a scene and put more pressure on them. Nobody is doing it intentionally, so they will learn from this experience," Bumrah told BBC after Stumps on Day 3 (via Hindustan Times).

Building on the paltry six-run lead, the visitors have coasted to 90-2 at the end of Day 3, with the pair of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill intact at the crease.

