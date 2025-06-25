"This is a lot like Tesla" - Former India batter compares Bazball to electric car giant after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently compared England's 'Bazball' approach in Test cricket to automotive giant Tesla's strategy. His comments came after the Ben Stokes-led side chased down a 371-run target against India in the fourth innings of the recently concluded Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

Uthappa pointed out that like Tesla, England have the first-mover advantage as they were the ones who started playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket in Tests. He opined that the side are now aware of the things that could backfire with the approach and plan their cricket accordingly.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Robin Uthappa', the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 13:49):

"This is a lot like Tesla. When they came out with their car initially, they open-sourced the whole thing, and despite them open-sourcing the whole thing, and there being so many other really high-quality car companies that have built their companies on the back of the open-source stuff that Tesla did, Tesla still are well and truly ahead of the curve. The advantage that a first mover has is that they get to the knowledge first, so they work out all the potential chinks in the armor that can exist. They know how to utilize it best."

"With this form of cricket of Bazball, the chinks in the armor have been addressed and they know on what conditions they work best. So, when they are playing home matches, they set up the wickets, the bowlers and the players in such a way that it gives them the best chance to be successful," he added.

England claimed a 1-0 lead over India in the five-match series. Ben Duckett's stunning 149-run knock helped the team register their second-highest successful run chase in the fourth innings.

Meanwhile, the term Bazball was coined to describe England's aggressive approach in Test cricket. The shift in their mindset came following the appointment of former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as their new red-ball coach in 2022.

"One of the things that bothered me" - Robin Uthappa on Indian players' body language in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

In the same video, Robin Uthappa also commented on the areas where India erred at Headingley. He seemed unimpressed by the Shubman Gill-led side's body language during England's run chase.

He suggested that the visiting team's body language was very different when Jasprit Bumrah bowled, but it changed for the other bowlers. The 39-year-old remarked (from 4:48):

"One of the things that bothered me was the body language of the Indian team. It was almost like, 'we hope to win, but somebody has to make something happen'. It just felt like the energy in the group was very different when Bumrah was bowling versus anybody else bowling."

Bumrah was the lone warrior for India in England's first innings. The ace speedster bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests. However, he failed to claim a single wicket in the final innings.

The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

