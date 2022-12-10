"This right here is the greatest of all time" - Twitterati erupt  as Virat Kohli ends ODI century drought by scoring 113 runs in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli enthralled viewers in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 01, with a scintillating ton.

Kohli completed his 44th hundred in ODIs and 72nd century in international cricket. The right-handed batter now has the most 100-plus scores to his name after Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 100 tons.

The veteran batter went through a lean patch in 50-over cricket. However, he roared back to form, mustering 113 runs off 91 deliveries. Kohli’s last hundred in ODIs came against West Indies on August 24 in 2019.

Several fans heaped praise on the seasoned campaigner as he ended his century drought in the format. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #BANvIND Classic Kohli ODI inns, you were missed. Good to see normal services resuming in ODIs too. Well played @imVkohli Classic Kohli ODI inns, you were missed. Good to see normal services resuming in ODIs too. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #BANvIND https://t.co/70OPdG8eNC

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli - The GOAT is here!! Virat Kohli - The GOAT is here!! https://t.co/QZ1X3XFekH

Surya @iamkst6



#ViratKohli𓃵 Every head should bow, every tongue must confess, this right here is the greatest of all time” Every head should bow, every tongue must confess, this right here is the greatest of all time” #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/6kg571YPnF

I am @DanielWilliamJr Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 international hundreds. He's only behind Sachin Tendulkar now on the list! Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 international hundreds. He's only behind Sachin Tendulkar now on the list!

iamzack91 @iamzack91 @BCCI @100* @IndianCricNews @TeamIndia__ Once Upon a Time There Lived A Ghost and He is Not myth Anymore King Kohli is Back in ODI Hundred Number 44 and Overall Hundred Number 72 #ViratKohli𓃵 Once Upon a Time There Lived A Ghost and He is Not myth Anymore King Kohli is Back in ODI Hundred Number 44 and Overall Hundred Number 72 #ViratKohli𓃵 @BCCI @100* @IndianCricNews @TeamIndia__

Kashii♡ @sadlymadlyx @imVkohli 🥹 meri jaan tune mujhko pagal hai kiya 🫶🏻 meri jaan tune mujhko pagal hai kiya 🫶🏻❤️ @imVkohli 🥹 https://t.co/Si2Qo0azxx

Nikhil Sanu @nikhilsanu17



G.O.A.T



after 3 years he scored a TON in this format !

#ViratKohli𓃵

#ViratKohli #INDvsBAN The KING is back to his form in ODIs toooG.O.A.Tafter 3 years he scored a TON in this format ! The KING is back to his form in ODIs tooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥G.O.A.T 🐐after 3 years he scored a TON in this format !#ViratKohli𓃵#ViratKohli #INDvsBAN

Virat Kohli notably got a big reprieve early on when Bangladesh captain Litton Das dropped his catch while he was batting on one. He survived yet another close call in the 19th over with the ball bouncing just before Das could complete a catch.

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan take India into pole position in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue started shakily, with Shikhar Dhawan getting out for just three runs.

However, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli steadied the ship, stitching together a fantastic partnership of 290 runs in just 190 balls. While Kohli contributed with 113 runs, Kishan slammed a stunning double century and was dismissed at 210.

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer failed to make a significant impact with the bat, getting out on eight and three, respectively. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is not taking part in the fixture, and Rahul is the side's stand-in captain for the dead rubber.

Bangladesh have already pocked the ODI series thanks to their victories in the first two games. Following the 50-over rubber, the two Asian nations are also slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series from December 14.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

