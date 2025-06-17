"This is not school cricket, you bloody kid” - Yograj Singh reveals shocking incident about Yuvraj from 2000 Knockout Trophy

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh revealed how sledging from the Australians in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy helped toughen his son, Yuvraj Singh, throughout his career. The talented left-hander debuted for India in their first clash against Kenya in the tournament.

However, he did not get an opportunity to bat in the contest, as India won by eight wickets. Yuvraj bowled four economical overs for only 16 runs in the Kenya clash.

The following match against Australia saw the left-hander announce his arrival, scoring a breathtaking 80-ball 84. His heroics helped India pull off a 20-run win over the Aussies in the quarter-final.

Recalling the then-Australian skipper Steve Waugh's sledging of his son, Yograj told Inside Sport (via Hindustan Times):

"I don't know whether you have heard what Australians do on the field. They abuse everything which is in the world. They use every harsh word in the dictionary. I remember when Yuvraj was hit by a ball and he fell. Steve Waugh came and said, 'Get up, this is not school cricket, you bloody kid."

He added:

"For me, it's a war fought by gentlemen. While you are in the field, there are times you are just going through the motions, and people should understand this. You are still friends when you go out. Everybody is not the same. Emotions go, forgive them. Obviously, at the end of the day, you are friends. You say sorry to each other and that is over. Have a big heart."

Yuvraj continued his red-hot form in the semifinal against South Africa, scoring 41 off 35 deliveries and picking up a wicket in his four overs. However, he could not produce anything substantial in the final against New Zealand as India lost a heartbreaking last-over thriller.

Yuvraj Singh helped India win two World Cup titles in his illustrious career

Yuvraj Singh poses with the 2011 ICC World Cup trophy. [Source: Getty]

Yuvraj Singh played a massive role in India's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. The 43-year-old famously smashed former England pacer Stuart Broad for six maximums in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

He followed that up with a match-winning 30-ball 70 against Australia in the semifinal. Yuvraj was even better in the 2011 ODI World Cup, contributing with both the bat and the ball and winning the Player of the Tournament honors.

He scored 362 runs at an average of over 90 and picked up 15 wickets in nine matches as India won the title at home. The champion cricketer finished his international career with over 11,000 runs, 17 centuries, and 148 wickets in 402 games across formats.

