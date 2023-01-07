"This is how t20s should be played" - Fans hail Rahul Tripathi for 35 off 16 balls in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

Rahul Tripathi came out all guns blazing to provide India with a terrific start in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Coming in at No.3, the right-hander scored 35 off 16 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. He ensured India scored 50+ total in the powerplay after Ishan Kishan fell cheaply, especially with Shubman Gill struggling to hit boundaries on the other end. He also shared a 49-run stand with Gill for the second wicket.

Fans hailed Rahul Tripathi for his attacking intent as India scored their highest score in the powerplay overs against the Islanders in the T20I series.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

iooozzz @mxy_06 Very happy for Rahul Tripathi. This is how t20s should be played Very happy for Rahul Tripathi. This is how t20s should be played 👏

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Though it was just a 16 ball innings, Rahul Tripathi showed a great and much needed intent in the Powerplay! Though it was just a 16 ball innings, Rahul Tripathi showed a great and much needed intent in the Powerplay! https://t.co/6QPS3R1EKW

Luke James @Oreotiger1 @CricCrazyJohns We need players like Rahul Tripathi who play with intent and not for themselves. @CricCrazyJohns We need players like Rahul Tripathi who play with intent and not for themselves.

Anmol @Anmol_India Showed some intent, didn't sleepwalk in powerplay, put team before self.. Definitely out in next game #RahulTripathi Showed some intent, didn't sleepwalk in powerplay, put team before self.. Definitely out in next game #RahulTripathi

Anuj Mishra @anujmishra003



#INDvSL #indvssl #CricketTwitter Players like Rahul Tripathi will end warming the bench till fraudsters are in the playing xi Players like Rahul Tripathi will end warming the bench till fraudsters are in the playing xi#INDvSL #indvssl #CricketTwitter

hunter @hunter__108 @mufaddal_vohra Play rahul tripathi in next games over gill @mufaddal_vohra Play rahul tripathi in next games over gill

kaali @oddtake India needs Rahul Tripathi at 3 in white ball India needs Rahul Tripathi at 3 in white ball✅ https://t.co/DewjP1Ci9h

Tripathi made his T20I debut in second game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He failed to deliver, scoring five runs off as many deliveries. Team India lost the game by 16 runs.

The 31-year-old made his T20I debut after an impressive performance in the IPL. He amassed 413 runs in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season at a strike rate of 158.24, including three half-centuries.

Tripathi recently scored 524 runs at an average of 87.33 for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“It was a very special moment for me” – Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi expressed gratitude for finally representing Team India in T20Is. He, however, was disappointed for being unable to contribute in the second T20I as the visitors fought back to level the series 1-1.

Speaking to BCCI, Tripathi said:

“It was a very special moment for me. Representing the country is the ultimate goal when you start playing cricket. Was very happy on that day. Obviously, wanted to contribute more, but nevertheless a great moment for me.”

Ahead of the T20I decider, Tripathi revealed that the message was to go out in the middle and play his natural game. He said:

“It is a good challenge for us that we are playing the series decider. So, the message is just that go out there and execute your skills to the best and win us the game.”

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to win the crunch game and clinch the T20I series 2-1.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes