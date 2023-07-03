"This team is up for the challenge" - Nathan Lyon heads home for rehab and backs Australia to keep dominating Ashes 2023

Australia's premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon will take no further part in the ongoing 2023 Ashes series. Due to a significant calf tear, the 35-year-old revealed that he will head home for rehab, but expects Australia to continue the good work in the series.

Lyon injured his calf while running towards the boundary on Day 2 of the Lord's Test. He had bowled 13 overs until that point for the wicket of Zak Crawley, but couldn't come on after that. However, Australia managed to eke out a 91-run first-innings lead by skittling England out for 325 in 76.2 overs.

"Heading home for rehab wasn’t my plan A but #Ashes2023 will continue as a great contest and this team is up for the challenge."

The New South Wales spinner was Australia's best bowler at Edgbaston, picking up eight wickets as the tourists won a thriller by two wickets. Their 43-run win at Lord's gave them a 2-0 lead.

"I’d do anything for this team" - Nathan Lyon on walking out to bat on Day 4

Despite a serious injury, Lyon walked out to bat and contributed 15 runs to the total with Mitchell Starc. He later reasoned that the team means everything to him and will do it again if needed under such circumstances.

As quoted by Evening Standard, the 122-Test veteran said:

"I’ve been pretty shattered, I’ve been in tears, I’ve been upset and been hurting. This team means everything to me. I’ll start this rehab journey now to get back, to keep playing this role. I love what I do.

"I knew the risks but the way I look at it, I’d do anything for this team and you never know how big a 15-run partnership could be in an Ashes series. I’m proud of myself for going out and doing that, if it was tomorrow I’d do it again.”

Todd Murphy is likely to take his place in the third Ashes Test, starting on July 6 at Headingley.

