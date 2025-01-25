Tilak Varma hits a sensational no-look six off Brydon Carse during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India batter Tilak Varma struck a fine no-look six off the bowling of Brydon Carse in the ongoing second T20I against England on Saturday. The two teams are battling it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

After the fall of Abhishek Sharma's wicket, the team management gave Tilak a promotion in the batting order for this game. The southpaw batted at number four in the last game, where he scored the winning runs in his knocks of 19 runs in 16 deliveries. Formerly, Tilak has achieved success batting at the position, scoring consecutive centuries in South Africa.

England introduced Brydon Carse against Varma for the final over of the powerplay. Carse decided to start off short against the 21-year-old and was greeted with a maximum over deep fine leg, Varma, who had taken his eyes off, managed to dispatch the ball over the ropes for half a dozen.

Carse achieved success in the over, dismissing skipper Suryakumar Yadav for 12 runs in seven deliveries. Tilak continues to bat in the middle, approaching his half-century.

Team India looks to counter-attack and chase the total in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

After winning the toss and electing to field first, India managed to restrict the visitors England to 165/9. Opposing skipper Jos Buttler (45 off 30) and Brydon Carse (31 off 17) were the top scorers as England managed to get past the 160-run mark.

India was off to a rough start in the chase, losing Abhishek Sharma (12 off 6) and Sanju Samson (5 off 7) cheaply. Following that, Tilak has had a host of partners but hasn't been able to stitch a partnership. At the time of writing, India are on 116/6 in the 14th over with Washington Sundar being the latest batter to lose his wicket.

