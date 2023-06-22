TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Varun Chakaravarthy go to the top – Updated after Match 12

It was a double-header Wednesday in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. Both sides were held at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul and the afternoon was a nail-biting contest.

In the 11th game of TNPL 2023, the Dragons posted 170 on the board after being asked to bat first. The game went to the last over and the Dragons held their nerves to defend the total successfully to beat the Chepauk Super Gillies by one run.

The Lyca Kovai Kings bowled beautifully in the 12th match and restricted Ba11sy Trichy to 117/6 at the end of 20 overs. Manimaran Siddharth was fantastic with the ball and registered figures of 3/13. S Sujay then scored 72* while opening the batting to help his side chase down the total in 18.2 overs.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Baba Aparajith receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings missed out against Ba11sy Trichy. He fell on seven off six balls before hitting one straight into the hands of the bowler. The southpaw has scored 247 runs in four games so far in TNPL 2023 and is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Baba Aparajith played a fine knock against the Dindigul Dragons. Chasing 171, Aparajith scored 74 off 40 balls, hitting two boundaries and seven maximums but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by one run. Aparajith has taken his tally to 161 runs in four games and sits below Sudharsan in the most runs list.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings has slipped to the third spot on the conclusion of match 12. Ajitesh has scored 146 runs in three games so far and averages 73 with the bat. He will be hoping to step up and contribute in Nellai’s upcoming fixture.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 12 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list in TNPL 2023. The mystery spinner picked up three wickets in their win over the Chepauk Super Gillies and has taken his tally to eight wickets in three games. He averages an impressive 8.37 in this season with the ball.

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings registered figures of 2/15 in his three overs against Ba11sy Trichy. He played a key role in restricting Trichy to 117/6 which they chased down comfortably. He has seven wickets to his name in TNPL 2023 and sits below Chakaravarthy in the list of most wickets.

Saravana Kumar P of Dindigul Dragons was proficient in their win over the Chepauk Super Gillies. He picked up two wickets and gave away only 25 runs in his four overs. He has grabbed seven wickets in the competition at an average of 9.14 and follows Shahrukh in the most wickets list.

Poll : 0 votes