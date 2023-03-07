"To be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome" - Todd Murphy on having Virat Kohli's number

Rising Australian star Todd Murphy believes it's quite the achievement to scalp Virat Kohli thrice in his first three Tests in the ongoing series in India. The 22-year-old expects that this challenge will only make him better and enable him to perform well during the next Indian tour.

Murphy has been a relevation, making an instant impact on his debut in Nagpur and claiming seven wickets. The off-spinner has removed star batter Virat Kohli's wicket in all three matches and stumped the right-hander for the first time in his Test career during the second Test in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the final Test in Ahmedabad, Murphy recalled that bowling to Kohli for the first time felt like the biggest challenge.

As quoted by Perth Now, the Victorian said:

"It’s been awesome, when I look back to Nagpur when Kohli walked out to bat I was sort of at the top of my mark thinking ‘this is as good as it gets’ getting to bowl to a guy like that. To be able to have that for the first three Tests has been awesome, a really enjoyable battle and no different to bowling to a lot of their guys when they stand there it is daunting at times."

The youngster added that plans have worked to perfection against the Indian batters:

It is always nice when plans come off, Nagpur wasn’t an ideal dismissal but you take what you can get so to have a couple of times the last few games has been really nice and validation that what we are thinking works."

Despite telling performances in India, Murphy is unlikely to retain his place for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India or Sri Lanka in June. Nathan Lyon will be the primary candidate, but if he remains unavailable, the 22-year-old could have a chance.

"It’s been a great tour" - Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the Test series in India so far, Murphy stated that the experience in India has been surreal, especially not knowing what to expect in their own backyard. The Victorian added:

"To have this taste so early it will drive me to get better and want it even more when hopefully it next does come. It’s been pretty surreal, coming over here and not really sure what to expect with opportunities and that. To play the first three Tests and be part of a winning side last Test was awesome, it’s been a great tour and something I’m going to look back on for a long time and be really proud of."

After a memorable nine-wicket win in Indore, Australia will be desperate to finish the series 2-2. Should they do it, it will be the first time since 2004 that they have won two Tests in India.

