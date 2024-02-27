"To Boost his chances of playing in leagues where he can earn big pay-cheques"- Mitchell Johnson's startling accusation on Steve Smith playing T20Is

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson accused star batter Steve Smith of playing T20Is to increase his chances of playing in T20 leagues around the globe once his international career is over.

The stunning remarks came after Smith had two forgettable matches in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. He recorded scores of 11 and four despite opening the batting to almost certainly close his chances of selection for the T20 World Cup in June.

In his column for The Nightly, Johnson wrote:

"I wonder if international T20 cricket is something he really wants to play. Of course, he will most likely play in a few different leagues around the world when his Test career is over and so maybe there is a dangling carrot in that he wants to perform at international level and at a World Cup to boost his chances of playing in leagues where he can earn himself big pay cheques."

After a dismal showing in the 2022 T20 World Cup at home, Smith enjoyed tremendous success in the 2022/23 BBL season with back-to-back centuries as an opener.

It led to the Aussies experimenting with the veteran batter at the top of the order in the India series last year and in the recent New Zealand series. However, Smith scored only a solitary half-century and averaged under 22 at a strike rate of 128 in four innings.

"That could be a good fit" - Mitchell Johnson on Steve Smith opening in T20Is

Smith's only hope of featuring in the Australian T20 World Cup side could be as an opener.

Mitchell Johnson felt batting at the top of the order was the only option for Steve Smith to feature in the Australian side for the T20 World Cup.

However, as mentioned above, the right-hander failed to impress in his four stints as a T20I opener against India and New Zealand.

"That (opening) gives him time to get himself in and his eye in and once that happens he can hit it all over the park. And with Australia's explosive batting attack, that could be a good fit for Smith. But Australia need to see him score and do that job consistently before he could be considered for the World Cup," said Johnson.

Despite sensational Test and ODI numbers, Smith has struggled in the shortest format for Australia during his stellar career.

The 34-year-old has scored just over 1,000 runs in 67 T20Is at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45 with only five half-centuries.

