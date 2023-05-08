"To have the world’s best batsman and him in the same dressing room is quite cool" - Ollie Robinson on playing with Steve Smith and Cheteshwar Pujara 

England pacer Ollie Robinson recently spoke about the feeling of having two of the most accomplished Test batters of this generation in the same dressing room. India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Australia's Steve Smith are currently playing for the Sussex County side ahead of their respective challening assignments on English soil.

Pujara and Smith will soon be on opposing sides during the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final slated to be held at The Oval from June 7 onwards. The former Australian skipper will also play the highly-anticipated Ashes series against England from June 16.

Robinson, who is a key bowler for England, picked up five-wicket hauls across both innings in Sussex's draw against Worcestershire.

Adjudged Player of the Match for registering match figures of 14-117, he said about Smith:

"I get a look at him, he gets a look at me. I don’t think it makes a big difference in the grand scheme of things. He’s obviously a good player and he’ll score runs regardless of whether he faces me or not."

The duo have spend some time together in the nets with Smith admitting that Robinson got the better of him with just his third delivery during the practice session.

Stating that it is surreal to have both Pujara and Smith in the dressing room, Robinson said:

“It’s bit surreal. To have the world’s best batsman and (Cheteshwar) Pujara in the same dressing room is quite cool. It’s nice having him around. It ups my game in training bowling to him and Pujara.”

Smith scored 30 runs in his first outing in Sussex colors. He did not avail the chance to bat again as the contest was drawn before the team's second innings.

Pujara, on the other hand, scored a sublime 136, marking his second successive hundred following his 151 against Gloucestershire.

Ollie Robinson has taken 21 wickets in four red-ball matches in 2023

The right-arm pacer has been a regular feature for England since his return ahead of the home series against South Africa in July 2021.

Robinson was part of the playing XI for England's away Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand as well.

Robinson is one of the seamers primed to be in England's squad for the Ashes alongwith the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and others.

