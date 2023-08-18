"Too many false shots" - Fans react to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 24 off 23 in IND vs IRE 1st T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make a mark with the bat in the T20I opener between India and Ireland at the Village on Friday, August 18. The left-handed batter scored 24 off 23 at a strike rate of 104.35, including one six and three boundaries, before mistiming a pull shot as Ireland got their first wicket.

The dismissal took place in the seventh over of India’s run chase when Craig Young bowled a short delivery. Jaiswal used his feet for a pull shot but ended up slicing it. Irish captain Paul Stirling ran in from mid-wicket to grab an easy catch.

Jaiswal’s failure came days after he returned with just five runs in the series decider in West Indies. India lost the game by eight wickets and the series 3-2.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with Jaiswal throwing his wicket in the first game against Ireland. Some of them criticised him for harakiri, as he almost got Ruturaj Gaikwad out after a hilarious mixup.

"Rash shot from Jaiswal. (Rahul) Dravid should guide him. He is playing too many false shots. Aggression is good, but you should know how to control (yourself)."

Ireland take back-to-back wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma depart but India ahead

Ireland took back-to-back wickets as Tilak Varma (golden duck) was caught behind by Lorcan Tucker following Jaiswal’s departure to fight back in the contest.

India, though, were two runs ahead as per the DLS method when rain interrupted play. The visitors were 47-2 after 6.5 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson at the crease.

Batting first, Ireland scored 139-7 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat. Barry McCarthy starred with the bat, scoring 51 off 33, including four sixes and as many boundaries. Cutis Campher also chipped in with 39 off 33, including one six and three fours.

For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh took one.

