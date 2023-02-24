"Took a lot of training and regular practice" - Suresh Raina recreates Yuzvendra Chahal's famous pose

Star India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's sitting pose from the 2019 ODI World Cup has become an iconic one that has also featured in a number of memes. Chahal recreated the signature post once again, albeit this time with former Indian batter Suresh Raina.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, February 24, Raina shared a picture in which he was seen copying the spinner. The 2011 World Cup winner joked that he had to undergo a lot of training to be able to perfect Chahal's famous lying pose.

"Trying the most famous pose ever .. Took a lot of training and regular practice at the ground 😂 .. All the best for the upcoming series brother @yuzi_chahal23 💪," Raina captioned the post.

Notably, Chahal has recreated the pose on several occasions in the past. He unleashed this celebration when he registered a brilliant hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022.

Yuzvendra Chahal will next be seen in action during India's three-match ODI series against Australia

India and Australia are currently battling it out in a four-match Test series. Hosts India have dominated the visitors so far, securing comprehensive victories in the first two fixtures.

With their six-wicket win in Delhi, India took an unassailable 2-0 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time. The two sides will lock horns in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, beginning on Wednesday, March 1. The fourth and final Test is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad between March 9 and 13.

After the completion of the red-ball matches, India and Australia will battle it out in a three-match ODI series. Yuzvendra Chahal is part of India's 18-member squad for the series.

The opening contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17. The second and third ODIs will take place in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22), respectively.

India's squad for the ODI series against Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Poll : 0 votes