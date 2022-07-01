"Took thank you Australia feeling to next level" - Twitter roasts Sri Lanka after appalling collapse in Galle Test

In what was a collapse of epic proportions, Sri Lanka lost their way against Australia in their second innings of the Galle Test. The hosts completely surrendered the initiative against spin to hand the visitors a 10-wicket victory within no time on Day 3.

A solid first-innings lead of 109 nearly proved enough for an innings victory for Australia, with the Lankan batting unit crumbling like a pack of cards. While the hosts took the aggressive option in their second innings, they had no answer to the guile of Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

Their shot selection left a lot to be desired and it was part-timer Travis Head who then sent them into a spin thereafter. A shocking performance saw the Islanders skittled out for 113 before David Warner wrapped up the contest in a matter of four deliveries in an extended morning session.

Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Sri Lanka's shocking display, while also showering praise on Travis Head for his tremendous spell. Here are some of the reactions:

Udit @udit_buch Saw SL at 89-4 and now 113 all out Head 4 wickets. Unreal scenes at Galle What raSaw SL at 89-4 and now 113 all outHead 4 wickets. Unreal scenes at Galle What ra 😭 Saw SL at 89-4 and now 113 all out 😭😭😭 Head 4 wickets. Unreal scenes at Galle

#SLvAUS Sri Lanka against spin today - 90/10 in 20.5 overs. Sri Lanka against spin today - 90/10 in 20.5 overs.#SLvAUS

The Friendly Neighborhood Expert @madaddie24 Sri Lanka have been extremely reckless today!

Even a target of 120 could have made things interesting but they didn't show any patience at all.

Aus meanwhile are motoring towards the WTC final next year. Sri Lanka have been extremely reckless today! Even a target of 120 could have made things interesting but they didn't show any patience at all.Aus meanwhile are motoring towards the WTC final next year.

Kartik @elitecynic I think SL took "Thank you Australia" feeling to next level. #SLvAUS I think SL took "Thank you Australia" feeling to next level. #SLvAUS

Raghav @raghavv_01 Starc robbing Australia off innings victory ffs. Starc robbing Australia off innings victory ffs.

The Armchair Critic @DArmChairCritic Head has gone through the gate twice. Even if this doesn't convince you how bad a shape Sri Lanka's spin bowling is in, I don't know what will. Head has gone through the gate twice. Even if this doesn't convince you how bad a shape Sri Lanka's spin bowling is in, I don't know what will.

#SLvAUS Wickets are falling quicker than MutualFundsAreSubjectToMarketRiskPleaseReadTheOfferDocumentCarefullyBeforeInvesting in Galle. Wickets are falling quicker than MutualFundsAreSubjectToMarketRiskPleaseReadTheOfferDocumentCarefullyBeforeInvesting in Galle.#SLvAUS

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Tremendous. Asitha Fernando ensures Australia have to bat. Tremendous. Asitha Fernando ensures Australia have to bat.

#SLvAus Two of the great spinners would be happy with that delivery Travis Two of the great spinners would be happy with that delivery Travis 👏 #HeadHallwayOfHesitation#SLvAus https://t.co/ARy9ibNfLb

Ashlee @_itsashleeee_ Travis Head when people said that they wanted Maxwell to replace him. #SLvAUS Travis Head when people said that they wanted Maxwell to replace him. #SLvAUS https://t.co/M2slHY1T4t

#SLvAUS Travis Head putting more revs on the ball than sri lanka's 1st spinner Embuldeniya. Travis Head putting more revs on the ball than sri lanka's 1st spinner Embuldeniya.#SLvAUS

#SLvAUS forget 4 day tests, SL doing their best to make a case for 3 day tests. forget 4 day tests, SL doing their best to make a case for 3 day tests.#SLvAUS

#AUSvSL Pat Cummins since he took over charge as test captain of AUSTRALIA Pat Cummins since he took over charge as test captain of AUSTRALIA#AUSvSL https://t.co/54nKuniI0t

Pat Cummins as Test captain:



Won

Won

Draw

Won

Draw in Pakistan

Draw in Pakistan

Won in Pakistan

Won in Sri Lanka Pat Cummins as Test captain:WonWonDrawWonDraw in PakistanDraw in PakistanWon in PakistanWon in Sri Lanka

Australia take 1-0 lead after a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Australia's 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka has helped them reaffirm their position at the top of the standings in the World Test Championship table.

Sri Lanka won the toss in Galle and elected to bat first. They notched up a paltry total of 212, which the Aussies eclipsed by 109 runs.

Coming out to bat for the third innings on Day 3, few expected the match to be over in a few hours. The Aussie spin troika of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Travis Head ran through the hosts' batting unit to make the game a short-affair.

At 108/9, it seemed as though the visitors would wrap up an innings victory, before Asitha Fernando averted that with a boundary. A 5-run target ensued, and it took David Warner just four deliveries to wipe out the deficit as the first session was extended. Cameron Green was declared the Player of the Match for his sublime 109-ball 77 in the first innings.

Earlier in the day, Angelo Mathews was subbed out of the contest, having tested positive for COVID-19. Oshada Fernando was brought into the Sri Lankan XI as a replacement.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Breaking



Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19



Oshada Fernando will replace him in the playing Xl in the ongoing Test match against Australia 🏏



- @OfficialSLC



#SriLanka #Australia #SLvAUS BreakingAngelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19Oshada Fernando will replace him in the playing Xl in the ongoing Test match against Australia 🏏 #Cricket Twitter #Cricket 🚨 Breaking 🚨Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19 😷Oshada Fernando will replace him in the playing Xl in the ongoing Test match against Australia 🏏📷 - @OfficialSLC #SriLanka #Australia #SLvAUS #CricketTwitter #Cricket https://t.co/XPPFI2QtUH

The second and final Test will be played at the same venue on Friday (July 8).

