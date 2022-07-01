"Took thank you Australia feeling to next level" - Twitter roasts Sri Lanka after appalling collapse in Galle Test

In what was a collapse of epic proportions, Sri Lanka lost their way against Australia in their second innings of the Galle Test. The hosts completely surrendered the initiative against spin to hand the visitors a 10-wicket victory within no time on Day 3.
A solid first-innings lead of 109 nearly proved enough for an innings victory for Australia, with the Lankan batting unit crumbling like a pack of cards. While the hosts took the aggressive option in their second innings, they had no answer to the guile of Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.
Their shot selection left a lot to be desired and it was part-timer Travis Head who then sent them into a spin thereafter. A shocking performance saw the Islanders skittled out for 113 before David Warner wrapped up the contest in a matter of four deliveries in an extended morning session.
Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure over Sri Lanka's shocking display, while also showering praise on Travis Head for his tremendous spell. Here are some of the reactions:
Australia take 1-0 lead after a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Australia's 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka has helped them reaffirm their position at the top of the standings in the World Test Championship table.
Sri Lanka won the toss in Galle and elected to bat first. They notched up a paltry total of 212, which the Aussies eclipsed by 109 runs.
Coming out to bat for the third innings on Day 3, few expected the match to be over in a few hours. The Aussie spin troika of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and Travis Head ran through the hosts' batting unit to make the game a short-affair.
At 108/9, it seemed as though the visitors would wrap up an innings victory, before Asitha Fernando averted that with a boundary. A 5-run target ensued, and it took David Warner just four deliveries to wipe out the deficit as the first session was extended. Cameron Green was declared the Player of the Match for his sublime 109-ball 77 in the first innings.
Earlier in the day, Angelo Mathews was subbed out of the contest, having tested positive for COVID-19. Oshada Fernando was brought into the Sri Lankan XI as a replacement.
The second and final Test will be played at the same venue on Friday (July 8).