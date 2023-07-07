Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley

Australia managed to reach 116/4 in their second innings at the end of Day 2 of the third Ashes Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. They currently have a lead of trail by 142 runs with three days left in the contest.

It was another day dominated by the bowlers. Pat Cummins ended up with a 6-wicket haul in the first half, while English bowlers returned the favor with some tight bowling when Australia batted later in the day.

The engaging cricketing action on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test enthralled cricket fans across the globe. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Captains Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins shine on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test

England got off to a poor start as they lost a wicket off the very second ball of Day 2. Jonny Bairstow also chased a wide delivery and edged it to the slip cordon, much to the disappointment of English fans. Moeen Ali (21) played sensibly for a while and tried to weather the storm.

The all-rounder could not build on his start as he fell victim to Cummins' short ball ploy. Chris Woakes also departed in a similar fashion at the stroke of lunch break.

Mark Wood then played a cameo, 24(8), to shift momentum towards England. Ben Stokes displayed patience until Wood's departure. He turned on the heat after that and smashed the bowlers around the park to accumulate some useful runs for his side and eat into the deficit.

The English captain lined up young Todd Murphy and slammed him for a couple of powerful sixes down the ground. Stokes' counter-attack ended in the 53rd over when he mistimed a lofted shot to give Murphy his maiden Ashes wicket.

Australia lost David Warner (1) cheaply yet again to Stuart Broad, who has now dismissed him 17 times. Usman Khawaja (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (33) absorbed the pressure and took their side ahead with a steady 57-run partnership.

Moeen Ali then turned the tide by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in quick succession. Chris Woakes also joined the act by sending Usman Khawaja back to the pavilion with just a few overs left in the day. Travis Head (18*) and Mitchell Marsh (17*) played defensively and ensured Australia did not lose wickets anymore until stumps.

