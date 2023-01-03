Top 10 funny Sanju Samson memes after his batting failure in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat in the first T20I of the 3-match series against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. The talented Kerala-born batter scored just five runs before a miscued lofted shot bought his downfall in his comeback game.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first, considering the dew effect in the chase. India got off to a brisk start as Ishan Kishan came out all guns blazing in the first over and hit a flurry of boundaries. Maheesh Theekshana broke the 27-run opening partnership by dismissing Shubman Gill (7).

Suryakumar Yadav (seven off 10 balls) endured a rare day off with the bat. Sanju Samson came to the crease after Yadav's departure when India were in a rebuilding phase, having lost two wickets. Samson failed to deliver the goods for his side as he perished while trying to up the ante after a few quiet overs.

Fans were disappointed to witness Sanju Samson waste an opportunity in the playing XI. They also pointed out that he waited a long time on the bench before the game, which made his failure even more frustrating. They conveyed their views on the matter by sharing memes on Twitter and Instagram.

D @A7pha_ Sanju Samson deserve bharat ratna according to his fan !!! #SanjuSamson Sanju Samson deserve bharat ratna according to his fan !!! #SanjuSamson https://t.co/7kwQA40Apb

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah Dravid to Sanju Samson after he keeps wasting his chances Dravid to Sanju Samson after he keeps wasting his chances https://t.co/8TzAefe8ei

"I am sure he will be able to serve the Indian team for a very long time"- Saba Karim on Sanju Samson ahead of the Sri Lanka series

Ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Former Indian player Saba Karim singled out Sanju Samson and felt that the Kerala batter possessed the ability to become an integral part of the Indian team in the near future. Karim urged the team management to back Samson and allow him to play freely with the freedom.

Speaking to India News Sports, Karim said:

"Sanju Samson is another such player who is going to be an integral part of the side. If he continues to bat in this fashion, I am sure he will be able to serve the Indian team for a very long time. But for these players to prosper, it is important to create a healthy environment. There shouldn't be any insecurity in the minds of players."

