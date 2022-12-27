Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been dropped from both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The Delhi-born batter has struggled in the white-ball formats of late and was also not part of the ODI series against Bangladesh, taking a break.

Pant largely lost his spot in the T20I setup after the management chose to stick with Dinesh Karthik. The veteran cricketer assumed the role of the primary wicketkeeper in the side and played the majority of the matches in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 as well as during the tournament.

In terms of his ODI credentials, Pant has largely performed well since 2021 despite being a bit inconsistent. He recorded his maiden ODI hundred against England in July 2022 but had a forgettable tour of New Zealand after that.

With Ishan Kishan's stock rising, something which has been stamped with his record double-century against Bangladesh, he has apparently leaped forward in the pecking order. It is to be noted that Kishan is the sole wicketkeeper choice in the T20I squad, while KL Rahul also emerges as an option in the ODI team.

While fans were sympathetic towards Pant's exclusion, some felt that it was long overdue. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

` @FourOverthrows Rishabh Pant dropped from the limited overs side . Tough times for him but that's why you shouldn't jump the gun and start comparing every wicket keeper who does slightly well with Dhoni. Hope the lesson is learnt. Rishabh Pant dropped from the limited overs side . Tough times for him but that's why you shouldn't jump the gun and start comparing every wicket keeper who does slightly well with Dhoni. Hope the lesson is learnt.

legendrock31 @Munnaaaaahhhhh



If you are Rishabh Pant fan then he is rested.



If you aren't then he is dropped.



Masterstroke 🤣



#INDvSL As usual BCCI is playing secret games with fans..!If you are Rishabh Pant fan then he is rested.If you aren't then he is dropped.Masterstroke As usual BCCI is playing secret games with fans..!If you are Rishabh Pant fan then he is rested.If you aren't then he is dropped.Masterstroke 😁😂🤣😎#INDvSL

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc BCCI @BCCI



#INDvSL @mastercardindia #TeamIndia squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. #TeamIndia squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.#INDvSL @mastercardindia https://t.co/XlilZYQWX2 If Pant is dropped from ODIs,then expect more downfall of our team under this defensive & clueless team management! T20is is understandable he should be rested from that format for a bit,but he has clearly been our best batter in ODIs Shreyas Iyer in the recent one year after. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… If Pant is dropped from ODIs,then expect more downfall of our team under this defensive & clueless team management! T20is is understandable he should be rested from that format for a bit,but he has clearly been our best batter in ODIs Shreyas Iyer in the recent one year after. twitter.com/BCCI/status/16…

Anmol Mohta @anmolmohta24



#INDvsSL Thank god Pant isn’t in ODI or T20I squads Thank god Pant isn’t in ODI or T20I squads#INDvsSL

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade Dropping pant in T20Is is absolutely fine, he deserved it but not in ODIs at all Dropping pant in T20Is is absolutely fine, he deserved it but not in ODIs at all

Akhil @akilan_ram26



It looks clumsy. I understand poor run from Dhawan and exciting Gill/Ishan waiting in the wings.



Experimenting with hardly a year is risky and what happen to Pant in ODI's set-up??? Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shikhar Dhawan dropped from the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan dropped from the ODIs against Sri Lanka. World cup is just a year away from now.It looks clumsy. I understand poor run from Dhawan and exciting Gill/Ishan waiting in the wings.Experimenting with hardly a year is risky and what happen to Pant in ODI's set-up??? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… World cup is just a year away from now.It looks clumsy. I understand poor run from Dhawan and exciting Gill/Ishan waiting in the wings. Experimenting with hardly a year is risky and what happen to Pant in ODI's set-up??? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Since the start of last year, Rishabh Pant’s numbers in ODIs are outstanding - average of 45, strike rate of 109 - and three innings ago he made an exceptional hundred to win a series away from home against the world champs. If he has been dropped, and not rested, it’s baffling Since the start of last year, Rishabh Pant’s numbers in ODIs are outstanding - average of 45, strike rate of 109 - and three innings ago he made an exceptional hundred to win a series away from home against the world champs. If he has been dropped, and not rested, it’s baffling

Nikhilchhillar7 @ChhillarNikhil

Rishabh Pant Finally Dropped!!!! That's what he deserves

#INDvsSL Today I want to cheer for selection committee they take the bold decision in t20 cricket team.Rishabh Pant Finally Dropped!!!! That's what he deserves Today I want to cheer for selection committee they take the bold decision in t20 cricket team. Rishabh Pant Finally Dropped!!!! That's what he deserves #INDvsSL

Ayushi Singh @ayushisingh1630 Management took it seriously. "I'm just 24-25," didn't age well for Rishabh Pant.Management took it seriously. #INDvSL "I'm just 24-25," didn't age well for Rishabh Pant. 💀 Management took it seriously. #INDvSL

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets There is no Rishabh Pant in the T20I and ODI squad. We are free to assume whether he is dropped or rested. There is no Rishabh Pant in the T20I and ODI squad. We are free to assume whether he is dropped or rested.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Squads announced at 10.14 pm with so many questions and not a single explanation in the press release. No medical note, no idea who is dropped and who is rested. No idea what the deal with Rishabh Pant is.



2022 ending on a fitting note for Indian cricket. Squads announced at 10.14 pm with so many questions and not a single explanation in the press release. No medical note, no idea who is dropped and who is rested. No idea what the deal with Rishabh Pant is. 2022 ending on a fitting note for Indian cricket.

YasH @RutuEra No Rishabh Pant in White ball format No Rishabh Pant in White ball format https://t.co/A98ChYlTPg

' @void_of_mine Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rishabh Pant needs strength training for his knee so rested for the series against Sri Lanka. (Source - Sports Tak) Rishabh Pant needs strength training for his knee so rested for the series against Sri Lanka. (Source - Sports Tak) Pant joining Chahar & co. for Knee' strength training twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Pant joining Chahar & co. for Knee' strength training twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… https://t.co/7yupQkwUmH

Clarity yet to be issued over Rishabh Pant's absence from Team India squad

Several reports in the aftermath of the squad announcement suggest that Rishabh Pant has in fact been rested by the team management rather than being dropped altogether from the side.

Sources claim that the wicketkeeper-batter requires strength training for his knee, something which he will reportedly work on while not being part of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Team India T20I squad for Sri Lanka T20Is

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Team India T20I squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

What do you make of Rishabh Pant's absence from the Team India squad? Let us know what you think.

