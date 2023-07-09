"Travis Head batted like Ben Stokes" - Michael Vaughan praises middle-order batter for crucial knock on Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan hailed Travis Head for his vital knock of 77 and the partnership with Todd Murphy that helped propel Australia's lead to 250 on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Resuming their innings on 166/4 after the opening two sessions of the day being washed out due to inclement weather, Australia were rattled early. Chris Woakes picked up the prized scalps of Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey before first innings hero Mark Wood bagged Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to leave the visitors reeling at 170/8.

However, Head added a crucial 41-run partnership with Murphy to set England a competitive fourth-innings chase. Vaughan told Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 3:

"Travis Head batted like Ben Stokes just for a brief spell. Todd Murphy came there and hung around, that was a key partnership."

Despite reserving high praise for the southpaw, Vaughan also wondered if England could have pitched the ball up more, considering the overhead conditions and the movement off the pitch. He added:

"Was it worth for England to pitch the ball up to Travis Head? Because the ball was swinging around. But they've gone for this short ball theory because they think they can get him out and keep him quiet."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket Travis Head's heroic knock rescues Australia from a collapse and sets up a competitive total. Travis Head's heroic knock rescues Australia from a collapse and sets up a competitive total. 💪🏏#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket https://t.co/VKac4rcFQC

Head has been in scintillating form over the past couple of years and continued that form in the ongoing Ashes, scoring 266 runs at an average of 44.33 in six innings. The 29-year-old also recorded half-centuries in the first two Tests, which the Aussies won at Edgbaston and Lord's.

"Was working till that stage" - Michael Vaughan on the short-pitched bowling to Travis Head

Michael Vaughan also felt that the English bowlers may have stuck to the short ball theory to Travis Head as it kept him relatively quiet until the arrival of Todd Murphy.

The southpaw was going at a strike rate of less than 50 until the eighth wicket fell, bringing Murphy to the crease. Head went on the rampage after that, scoring 43 runs off his next 30 deliveries.

"It wasn't really until Todd Murphy arrived that he really started to hit the boundaries. So it ( short ball theory) was working till that stage," said Vaughan.

Despite Head's heroics and the crucial partnership with Murphy, England are still in pole position to win their first match of the series. At Stumps on Day 3, the hosts are 27-0 in five overs, requiring a further 224 runs to register an impressive win.

Poll : 0 votes