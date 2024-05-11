"Troubled three generations of Indian batting prodigies, Tendulkar, Kohli, Gill"- Fans react to James Anderson announcing international retirement

England legend James Anderson announced his international retirement, with the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's, starting July 10 as his finale. The Guardian reported a day earlier that the England Test coach Brendon McCullum informed the veteran pacer of the side heading in a different direction with a younger core considering the Ashes 2025-26 down under in mind.

Anderson began his international career in ODI cricket in Australia in 2002 and debuted in Tests the following year at Lord's.

Earlier this year on the tour of India, the champion pacer became only the 3rd bowler to reach the remarkable 700-wicket mark in Tests. Anderson is only 8 wickets behind second-placed Shane Warne in the all-time list for Test wickets, with Muttiah Muralitharan on top with 800 scalps.

With Stuart Broad, who retired after the 2023 Ashes at home, Anderson formed the most successful Test bowling partnership ever.

Fans on Twitter hailed the veteran pacer for his stellar career filled with innumerable records and here are some of the best reactions:

The praises continued for the legendary James Anderson with one fan saying:

Feel immensely privileged to have grown up watching Jimmy Anderson (and Stuart Broad) represent England.

"When I was in school our English teacher told us have you seen this bowler from England play? His name is James Anderson. Grew up watching his journey since then till now. Happy retirement Legend!!!! Jimmy. #GOAT," a fan tweeted.

"Jimmy Anderson's retirement is truly an end of an era. He's troubled three generations of Indian batting prodigies.Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill," said a fan.

"I'm going to miss walking out for England so much" - James Anderson

James Anderson took to his official Instagram handle to confirm his retirement after the first Test of the English summer at Lord's.

Apart from his incredible Test records, the 41-year-old also enjoyed tremendous success in white-ball cricket, with 296 ODI and 18 T20I wickets.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test. It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling," wrote Anderson.

He added:

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf," he added. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it."

Anderson last played in England's 5-Test series in India and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 33.50 in the 4 games he played.

The legendary cricketer has played an incredible 187 Tests along with 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is in his illustrious career.

