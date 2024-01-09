"Trying best to be available for the selection for England Test series" - Mohammed Shami on his recovery from ankle injury

Ace pacer Mohammed Shami has said that he is trying his best to recover from his ankle injury and be available for selection for the upcoming home Test series against England. The five-Test series will start in Hyderabad on January 25.

The 33-year-old has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final due to an ankle injury. Shami missed the entire South African tour, including the drawn two-Test series.

Reports recently surfaced suggesting that the right-arm pacer will likely miss the first two Tests of the England series.

Speaking to India Today after the reception of the prestigious Arjuna Award, Shami responded to a question on his availability for the England Tests.

"I am trying best to be available for the selection for England Test series but test match is longer format so you don't want to be in doubt," he said.

Shami also spoke about his plans for the T20 World Cup in June.

"Whenever it comes to T20s , many times I don't understand that whether I am in scene or not," he said. "But what I feel is that you have IPL before the T20 World Cup and that is the best opportunity to bring in momentum, and if management will ask me to play, I’ll be available."

Before the England Test series, India will play three T20Is against Afghanistan at home, with the first one being played on Thursday, January 11.

Like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shami last played a T20I in India's semi-final defeat to England at the 2022 World Cup.

"Its biggest achievement of my life" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami was in red-hot form during the recent World Cup.

Mohammed Shami said that being presented with the Arjuna Award was the 'biggest achievement' of his life and thanked his family for their unwavering support.

The 33-year-old was Team India's star with the ball in the 2023 World Cup, leading the wicket-taking charts with 24 scalps in only seven games. His heroics helped India remain undefeated until the defeat in the grand finale against Australia.

"Its biggest achievement of my life I can't express my feelings. I love my sport and I always try to do best whatever I am doing," Shami said. "The kind of support my family gave to me to pursue my dream is just amazing. I don't have words to explain that how I started my journey from Amroha to Indian cricket. Passion is always there and I always try to play as much as I can and do well for the country."

Mohammed Shami also became India's all-time leading wicket-taker in ODI World Cups with 55 scalps in only 18 outings. The feat puts him fifth on the all-time charts behind Glenn McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran, Mitchell Starc and Lasith Malinga.

