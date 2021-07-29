IND vs SL 2021: Twitterati reacts to India's playing XI for the series decider

After losing the second match of the series yesterday, Team India will be eager to win the final game and round off the tour by winning the T20I series. Before this, India emerged victorious in the 3-match ODI series by 2-1. Sri Lanka will look to register their first-ever bilateral T20I series win against India by winning today's encounter.

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this series decider. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial encounter. It is a sensible decision as Team India have a better bowling attack when compared to the batting unit, which still comprises only five frontline batsmen.

Both teams made one change to their playing XIs. Sri Lanka replaced bowler Isuru Udana with middle-order batsman Pathum Nissanka to strengthen their batting department.

Team India had to make a forced change due to the unavailability of injured Navdeep Saini. Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier will replace him and make his T20I debut in this game.

Hello & Good Evening from Colombo! 👋#TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third & final #SLvIND T20I of the series.



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/E8MEONwPlh



Here's India's Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/QaQL0664Z9 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

Toss - India won and opted to bat first

Team India will play with the same combination as they did yesterday. Playing XI comprises five batsmen and six bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will again come in to bat for the number 6 position in the series decider.

The onus will be on specialist batsmen to shoulder the responsibility and score enough runs for the bowling attack to defend in the second innings.

Fans voiced their opinions about India's playing XI on Twitter. While some were upset that R Sai Kishore did not get a chance to debut, some wished Sandeep a good performance in his maiden outing.

Twitterati reacts to India's playing XI for the series decider

Two players who represent Kerala - Sanju Samson and Sandeep Warrier - are in the Playing XI. A third player - Devdutt Padikkal hails from Kerala but plays for Karnataka. Also there are four @KKRiders players in the XI. #SLvIND #INDvsSL2021 — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) July 29, 2021

this chepaukesque pitch is crying out for more spinners and we give a debut to a random farmer who's going to leak more runs than saini ... #slvind — Z (@ossyV2) July 29, 2021

I hope #TeamIndia open w/ #Padikkal tonight.. He can make use of the power play better.. w/ his aggressive approach and hitting the gaps w/ less risks..#Gaikwad seems better suited at no 3.. He can get settled.. and anchor the inns!👊👊😎😉#Cricket #SLvIND #T20I — OjasKumar (@OjasManvi) July 29, 2021

3 Malayalis playing for India Today



Sandeep Warrier is Making his India debut today 👏🏽👏🏽



Sanju Samson, Sandeep Warrier, Devdutt Padikkal



What a day for cricket loving Malayalis #SLvIND — Prasanth Sivan (@PrasanthSbjp) July 29, 2021

Sandeep Warrier, who makes his debut for India tonight, is a bowler that the senior Indian team management have had an eye on for nearly 2 years now with rather high hopes #SLvIND — Siddharth (@siddharth18_vkl) July 29, 2021

Could be the last match we see Sanju Samson in the Indian colors atleast for a while..

Unless he plays an innings of his life. #INDvSL #SLvIND — Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) July 29, 2021

I'm from Sai kishore family. We started celebrating thinking he got selected in Indian team because of some twitter guys John and Muffa. Shame on them 👎👎👎 — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) July 29, 2021

Does Sandeep Warrier bat? If not then I don't understand the logic of not selecting Sai Kishore or Arshdeep. #SLvsIND — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) July 29, 2021

