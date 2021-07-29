IND vs SL 2021: Twitterati reacts to India's playing XI for the series decider

After losing the second match of the series yesterday, Team India will be eager to win the final game and round off the tour by winning the T20I series. Before this, India emerged victorious in the 3-match ODI series by 2-1. Sri Lanka will look to register their first-ever bilateral T20I series win against India by winning today's encounter.
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host this series decider. Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial encounter. It is a sensible decision as Team India have a better bowling attack when compared to the batting unit, which still comprises only five frontline batsmen.
Both teams made one change to their playing XIs. Sri Lanka replaced bowler Isuru Udana with middle-order batsman Pathum Nissanka to strengthen their batting department.
Team India had to make a forced change due to the unavailability of injured Navdeep Saini. Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier will replace him and make his T20I debut in this game.
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy
Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.
Toss - India won and opted to bat first
Team India will play with the same combination as they did yesterday. Playing XI comprises five batsmen and six bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will again come in to bat for the number 6 position in the series decider.
The onus will be on specialist batsmen to shoulder the responsibility and score enough runs for the bowling attack to defend in the second innings.
Fans voiced their opinions about India's playing XI on Twitter. While some were upset that R Sai Kishore did not get a chance to debut, some wished Sandeep a good performance in his maiden outing.