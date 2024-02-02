"Umpire: u can't do that, Ash: yes I can as per ICC rule 2.1.2.2 One (1)" - Top 10 funny memes after Ravichandran Ashwin's angry chat with umpire

Team India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a heated exchange with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus after stumps on day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Vizag.

The hosts batted first in the contest after winning the toss and managed to reach 336/6 after playing 93 overs on the opening day. Yashasvi Jaiswal (179*) hit a magnificent century and remained unbeaten at the crease along with Ravichandran Ashwin (5*).

Immediately after defending the last ball of the day against Rehan Ahmed, Ashwin was spotted walking towards the pavilion swiftly. On-field umpire Marias Erasmus interrupted him, and the duo then engaged in an animated chat.

The exact topic of their discussion is unknown, but fans have shared a few theories on social media platforms. Some felt that Ashwin's attempt to delay the proceedings by talking with Jaiswal was the reason behind it. A few fans utilized the opportunity as a source of entertainment by compiling some hilarious memes on the matter. Here are a few of the best memes:

"Ashwin will need to ensure that Jaiswal plays most of the deliveries" - RP Singh on India's gameplan for day 2 of 2nd Test vs England

Former left-arm pacer RP Singh opined that India managed to get runs on the board but lost 1-2 wickets more. He reckons that the hosts need to bat sensibly to reach the first innings total of 450 on the second day. Reviewing the day's play in a video on Cricbuzz, RP Singh said:

"India have scored the runs, but they have also lost a bit too many wickets. They lost at least 1-2 more than they would have liked too. The likes of Axar were batting really well. Having already lost six wickets, if they lose a couple more tomorrow early, it could lead to a collapse. They will need to bat really well to reach 450."

On the road ahead for India on day 2, Singh added:

"Ashwin will need to ensure that Jaiswal plays most of the deliveries. They will need to target the right bowlers that they want to go after and play others carefully. India are still quite away from where they would want to be after their first innings."

Do you think India are ahead in the second Test after day 1? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

