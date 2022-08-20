IND vs ZIM 2022: “Unfair if Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad don’t get a game”- Robin Uthappa

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad should play in India's final match of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India won their second ODI against Zimbabwe by five wickets on Saturday (August 20) and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third and final ODI will be played on Monday (August 22).

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Uthappa opined that the visitors should change their team to add give some players some game time. He said:

“As far as batting is concerned, I don’t know if they will make too many changes. Shahbaz may get a game, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi have been waiting in the wings for a while.”

Uthappa added:

“It will be unfair if they don’t get a game and it will also be unfair to the youngsters who are playing right now, for example, Shubman Gill, who is in such great form.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his way into the white-ball setup after four centuries in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also put in some consistent performances over the last couple of seasons in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi impressed the selectors after his IPL performances for the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gaikwad slammed 603 runs in five matches in Vijay Hazare at an average of 150.73. He has also amassed 635 and 368 runs in the previous two editions of the IPL, including a century and seven fifties.

Meanwhile, Tripathi added 397 and 413 in the last two editions of the IPL, which comprised five half-centuries.

Robin Uthappa believes Ishan Kishan should get a chance against Zimbabwe

Robin Uthappa also said that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan should get another opportunity after he miserably failed in the second ODI. He said:

“Ishan Kishan has got one innings to bat, so if he gets replaced and somebody else comes in instead of them, they would feel undone as well because when the senior pros do come back into the side, they are going to miss out anyway. So, it’s a hard one to pick.”

The left-hander departed after just six runs off 13 balls in the second ODI. He has already lost his place in the upcoming Asia Cup in UAE.

On the bowling front, Uthappa felt that in-form Deepak Chahar should return to the fold in the third ODI.

He also suggested Avesh Khan in the playing XI against Zimbabwe in the third ODI.

“I think Chahar will come back into the frame, Avesh Khan will get a game and Prasidh might get a break. Maybe Siraj could also get a break, Shardul [Thakur] would play. They have decided to rotate the fast bowlers so that everyone remains fresh.”

