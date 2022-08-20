IND vs ZIM 2022: Is Deepak Hooda India’s lucky charm? India won all 16 matches in which LSG all-rounder took part

Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda has emerged as a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The Men in Blue have a hundred percent win record since his debut. They have won all 16 white-ball matches in which he has played.

It is the longest winning streak in men’s international cricket since a player’s debut. The previous world record was held by Romania’s Satwik Nadigotia (15 consecutive wins).

India registered a five-wicket victory in the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Saturday and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Hooda contributed 25 runs and also scalped a wicket.

The LSG all-rounder has been part of victories over Sri Lanka, Ireland, England, West Indies and Zimbabwe across white-ball formats since making his debut in February.

Deepak Hooda’s presence in ODI & T20Is for India

ODIs:

India won by 6 wickets vs WI India won by 44 runs vs WI India won by 3 runs vs WI India won by 2 wickets vs WI India won by 119 runs vs WI India won by 10 wickets vs ZIM India won by 5 wickets vs ZIM

T20Is:

India won by 62 runs vs SL India won by 7 wickets vs SL India won by 6 wickets vs SL India won by 7 wickets vs IRE India won by 4 runs in IRE India won by 50 runs vs ENG India won by 7 wickets vs WI India won by 59 runs vs WI India won by 88 runs vs WI

Hooda a great prospect for the 2022 Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder has been impressive in white-ball formats. He has amassed 140 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 35. In T20Is, he scored 274 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.8, including a century against Ireland. Alongside batting heroics, Hooda has emerged as a handy bowling option.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rewarded him with a place in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, but it remains to be seen if he finds a place in the eleven.

Defending champions India will begin their campaign against Pakistan in a high-octane clash on August 28 in Dubai.

The Men in Blue are the most successful team in the competition with seven triumphs. They won the previous ODI version of the tournament in 2018.

Indian squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

