“Unfortunately there's not, that's all right” - Mitchell Marsh admits both him and Cameron Green cannot fit in same playing XI

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh reckons that both he and Cameron Green cannot be part of the same playing XI as Australia ponder changes ahead of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Aussies went down to England by three wickets in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday. While the visitors finished on the wrong side of the result, Marsh, playing in his first Test since September 2019, made a memorable comeback, scoring a terrific hundred in the first innings and chipping in with two crucial wickets.

Marsh got an opportunity at Headingley because Green was left out due to a minor hamstring strain. Speaking to cricket.com.au, the former admitted that he sees only one of him and Green playing in Manchester.

Asked if there is space for both to fit into the playing XI, he candidly replied:

"I don’t think there is. Unfortunately there's not, that's all right."

Not keen to dwell too much on the debate, he went on to praise Green’s contribution to the team and said:

"I don't want to comment on it too much. Ultimately that stuff is out of my control. I've got a very, very close relationship with 'Greeny'. He's a fantastic young kid. He's learning on the go and we know what a super talent he is.”

Marsh added:

"It's important for him to be in our side. We've seen how important he is for our side over the last couple of years. We'll just have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, Green has resumed bowling duties and looks set to be fit in time for the fourth Test, which begins on July 19.

“You keep all options open” - Cummins on Marsh vs Green debate

Sharing his thoughts on the selection conundrum, Australian captain Pat Cummins said that they will keep their options open since there are still a few days to go before the next Test.

"You keep all options open. We've got nine or 10 days' (break) now so we'll take a deep breath. We'll go away for a few days. But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester," he opined.

With Josh Hazlewood looking in promising shape during practice on Sunday, Australia might have all their players available for the Manchester encounter. Cummins asserted:

"We should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI.”

If fit, Hazlewood could come in for Scott Boland, who has failed to make an impact in the two Tests he has played so far.

