"Unless he starts to learn to play off the back foot, he is going to struggle" - Sunil Gavaskar on Prithvi Shaw going into IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Prithvi Shaw needs to develop his back-foot game to be successful for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.

Shaw managed a paltry 106 runs at a dismal average of 13.25 in eight innings in IPL 2023. The Capitals also endured a poor season, finishing ninth on the points table.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked whether it's time for Shaw to step up for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He responded:

"Time for him to step up but what has happened is that a lot of teams have found that because of his predominant movement onto the front foot and that high backlift, they go the short way with him."

"So unless he starts to learn to play off the back foot, he is going to struggle. If the pitches are such where the ball doesn't come up, then it will be fantastic for him," the former India captain added.

Shaw was out of action for a few months due to a knee injury sustained while playing county cricket for Northamptonshire. He returned to competitive cricket in the last two rounds of the Ranji Trophy league phase, scoring a century for Mumbai against Chattisgarh, and will hope to carry that form into the IPL.

"It's a little bit difficult to understand what they were looking to do" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Delhi Capitals' acquisitions

Harry Brook was one of the players bought by the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar was also asked about his thoughts on the Delhi Capitals' acquisitions heading into IPL 2024. He replied:

"It's a little bit difficult to understand what they were looking to do. Clearly, you need somebody to fill in Rishabh Pant's boots as a wicketkeeper, whether that's going to be much of a pressure on this young man."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly perplexed about the Capitals' decision to buy Harry Brook.

"Harry Brook wasn't exactly a great success. He got a hundred last year but wasn't exactly a great success in the IPL last year. So to pick him, it's a little bit difficult to understand what was their strategy," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar wasn't convinced whether the IPL 2020 finalists can qualify for the playoffs this season. However, he acknowledged that they are capable of a surprise, noting that they can be a force to reckon with if their top players click in tandem in a majority of the games.

