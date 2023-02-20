"Until she was there, there were hopes that India could end up winning this game" - Mithali Raj on Smriti Mandhana's knock against England 

Former Team India captain Mithali Raj termed Smriti Mandhana's dismissal in the 16th over as the turning point in the clash against England at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The opening batter scored a sublime fifty to keep the side well intact in the chase, but the Women in Blue succumbed to a 22-run defeat in the end.

Chasing 152 for victory, India were off to a shaky start, losing Shafali Verma in the fourth over. However, they managed to score 40 runs in the powerplay without any more casualties. Mandhana forged a crucial second wicket stand with Jemimah Rodrigues before the latter's dismissal in the 10th over.

India required 47 off 25 deliveries and had a well-set Mandhana and an in-form Richa Ghosh as well. However, the team did not get the final push following the opener's untimely dismissal.

Stating that the task of chasing in the death overs was an uphill one for the lower middle-order batters, Mithali said on 100% Cricket Podcast:

“The over that India lost Smriti Mandhana, that point was so crucial because she was building a partnership with Richa Ghosh. Until she was there, there were hopes that India could end up winning this game, but it was a tall ask from the lower-middle order of India to chase down the total."

Mithali continued:

“(England) were expensive in the Powerplay, but when it came to the middle overs and the death overs, they were disciplined. They dried up the runs of the opposition, and got those wickets in the last few overs. (Sophie) Ecclestone – the No.1 T20 bowler – she showed why she’s the best in this format, getting Harmanpreet Kaur in her very first over.”

This marked India's first defeat at the ongoing World Cup, having begun the campaign with back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the West Indies.

"India have to put up the best performance in the semis" - Mithali Raj

As things stand, a win over Ireland in their next league-stage game will guarantee India a semi-final spot. England have already qualified with three successive wins under their belt.

A second-place finish for India would mean that they will most likely come up against Group B leaders Australia.

Opining that India need to put their best foot forward if they want to topple Australia for a place in the finals, Mithali said:

“They have to put up the best performance in the semis. Because it's a knockout and you're up against the world's best, you have to be very good in all three departments.So far, India has been very scratchy in the batting, and equally scratchy in the bowling. Fielding, in patches, they've done well.”

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face Ireland on Monday, February 20, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Will Team India win the T20 World Cup 2023? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "It’s a pretty big insult" - Adam Gilchrist on Ashton Agar's snub during ongoing IND vs AUS Test series

Poll : 0 votes