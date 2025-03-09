UP artist creates 6ft painting of Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

An Uttar Pradesh artist has created a 6ft-long wall painting of India captain Rohit Sharma lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy title ahead of the final against New Zealand. The match is set to take place today (Sunday, March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

This will mark the second time the two teams face off in an ICC ODI event final. The previous encounter came in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand triumphed over India by four wickets to secure their maiden ICC title.

Meanwhile, India will look to draw motivation from their group-stage victory over the Kiwis, where they won by 44 runs. Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, UP artist Zuhaib Khan created the stunning 6ft-long wall painting of the Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Discussing his painting, the artist hoped it would become a reality and that India would win the championship. In an interview with ANI, he said:

“I am an artist and I make wall paintings, since it is the final match of India vs New Zealand today, I have made a 6 feet long wall painting of captain Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy. I hope my dream comes true.”

Ad

India last won the title in 2013 when they triumphed over England by five runs in the final under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma could become only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC trophies

Heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy final, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has already made history by becoming the only captain to lead his team to the final of four different ICC tournaments: the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship (WTC), and Champions Trophy.

Ad

If India win the championship tonight, Rohit will become only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC trophies, having already claimed the 2024 T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni won three ICC trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup. Under Sourav Ganguly, India shared the 2002 Champions Trophy title with Sri Lanka after the final ended in a no-result due to rain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news