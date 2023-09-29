"Utter Chaos" - Jonny Bairstow expresses frustration at England's 38-hour long trip to India for World Cup 2023

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow expressed frustration at his team's long trip to India that lasted more than 38 hours. The side began their travel to Guwahati, India for the ODI World Cup on Wednesday but landed only on Friday morning (September 29).

The defending champions are coming into the marquee event in blistering form, dispatching New Zealand 3-1 and Ireland 1-0 at home. However, their mood was probably spoiled by the long trip to India.

The 34-year-old opening batter took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his sombre-looking teammates with the caption:

"Utter chaos. Last leg incoming... been some trip".

Skipper Jos Buttler and all-rounder Chris Woakes cut a sorry figure during their journey.

While England displayed terrific form in the New Zealand series, Bairstow struggled with the bat. He scored only 19 runs in three innings with a strike rate under 80.

Bairstow missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, where England emerged triumphant. However, he played a vital role in the side's 2019 ODI World Cup victory at home.

Bairstow scored 532 runs in 11 games at a sensational average of 48.36 and a 92.84 strike rate, with two centuries and half-centuries in the 2019 event.

England look to become only the third team to defend world title

A jubilant England team after winning the 2019 World Cup.

While winning a World Cup is quite a task, defending the championship is even more difficult. Only two teams have achieved the feat so far.

The West Indies won the first two editions of the ODI World Cup in 1975 and 1979. After that, five-time World Champions Australia won a hat-trick of World Cups in 1999, 2003, and 2007.

While it is undeniable that England have been the best ODI team over the past few years, defending the championship could weigh heavily on them.

The Jos Butler-led side will play two warm-up games, against hosts India in Guwahati on September 30, and against Bangladesh at the same venue on October 2.

They will kick off the World Cup with a rematch of the 2019 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.