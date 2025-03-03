"Very few people are focusing on him or appreciating him enough" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing a crucial knock in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. He opined that the middle-order batter doesn't get the appreciation he deserves.

Shreyas scored 79 runs off 98 deliveries as India set New Zealand a 250-run target in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. The Men in Blue then bowled the Kiwis out for 205 to register a 44-run win and seal a semi-final clash against Australia at the same venue on Tuesday, March 4.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Shreyas walked out to bat when both openers had been dismissed early.

"We will have to stop 'AakashVani' if we don't talk about Shreyas Iyer. The guy is underrated. Very few people are focusing on him or appreciating him enough. However, hear the truth. The ball hit (Shubman) Gill's pads and he got out. Rohit (Sharma) played a pull shot and got caught," he said (8:15).

Chopra added that Virat Kohli too didn't last long in the middle, falling prey to a sensational catch by Glenn Phillips.

"Virat Kohli played a good shot in his 300th match, but what a catch Glenn Phillips took. Are you Superman? How can you people defy gravity? He is 'glue' Phillips. The ball sticks in his hand. He was parallel to the ground and the ball had already passed him. Kane (Williamson) also took a similar catch," he observed.

India were reduced to 30/3 in 6.4 overs when Shubman Gill (2 off 7), Rohit Sharma (15 off 17), and Virat Kohli (11 off 14) were dismissed cheaply. Shreyas Iyer then added 98 runs for the fourth wicket with Axar Patel (42 off 61) and 44 runs for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul (23 off 29) to help his side reach a defendable total.

"He was tested with bouncers" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's handling of the short ball in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Shreyas Iyer struck four fours and two sixes during his 79-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer passed the short-ball examination in India's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand.

"Three guys had gotten out and Axar Patel was promoted. However, Shreyas Iyer stood there. He was tested with bouncers as well. Whether it was Will O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson or Matt Henry, everyone bowled bouncers to him, but he played," he said (9:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shreyas continued his run-scoring spree against New Zealand.

"He has a special liking for New Zealand. There is just one ODI knock where he has scored less than 30 runs against New Zealand. He loves New Zealand. I remember the Hamilton hundred and the century at Wankhede. He has been absolutely brilliant. Here also, he played the knock of the match," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Shreyas Iyer could have scored a century had he kept his ego slightly aside and been a bit more cautious against the short ball. However, he added that the 79-run knock was no less than a century.

