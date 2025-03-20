"Virat is more committed to preparation" - Former India batter's stunning take on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test future amid 2025 CT success

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli turning his woeful Test form around, compared to skipper Rohit Sharma. Both batters recently helped India triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai with several match-winning performances.

Ad

However, their Test form has been dismal over the last several months, resulting in India's consecutive series losses to New Zealand and Australia by 0-3 and 1-3 margins, respectively. While Kohli has averaged under 21 in eight Tests across the two series, Rohit has fared even worse with an average of 11.10 in six outings.

With doubts lingering over the duo's Test future, Manjrekar wrote in his column for Hindustan Times:

"I will remain far more optimistic about Virat than Rohit, for starters because when it comes to Test cricket, Rohit is nowhere in the league of Virat. Also, Virat is more committed to preparation that will give him the best chance to succeed. He leaves no stone unturned to control the controllable, but that long standing weakness outside off unfortunately seems out of his control."

Ad

Trending

Kohli and Rohit played major roles in India qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021 and 2023. However, their struggles resulted in India missing out on the final qualification for the first time in three WTC editions.

The legendary duo's Test futures could be hanging by a thread, with India's next assignment — a five-match tour of England in June — being the determining factor.

Comparison of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test numbers

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain arguably India's two best white-ball batters of this generation. However, their Test numbers have a massive margin of difference in Kohli's favor.

Ad

Rohit has been plagued by inconsistency throughout his Test career, resulting in his average being only a tick over 40. The 37-year-old is still under the 5,000-run mark in Tests (4301) with 12 centuries in 67 outings.

Meanwhile, Kohli has scored more than twice of Rohit's numbers in Tests, with 9,230 runs in 123 matches. However, a lean last half a decade has seen Kohli's overall Test average drop to under 47 (46.85) after hovering in the low-50s for most of his career.

The 36-year-old still boasts an impressive 30 Test centuries despite reaching three figures only thrice in 39 matches since 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news