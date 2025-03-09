Virat Kohli entertains the crowd with his dance moves during IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Veteran batter Virat Kohli, renowned for his vibrant personality on the field, once again delighted the crowd with his dance moves. The fun moment unfolded on Sunday, March 9, during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

During the break after the 41st over of New Zealand's innings, the Delhi-born cricketer was in high spirits and showcased his dance moves, looking at the gallery.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been exceptional in the tournament, scoring 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33, including a fifty and a stunning unbeaten century against Pakistan. Overall, he has accumulated 746 runs in 16 Champions Trophy matches, the second-most in tournament history, trailing only Chris Gayle (791).

The 36-year-old has scored 14,180 runs in 289 ODI innings at an average of 58.11, including 74 fifties and 51 centuries. He needs just 55 more runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara's total of 14,234 and move into second place on the list of players with the most runs in the format.

Team India need 252 runs to win the 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat first in the summit clash. The opening pair of Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on 57 runs off 47 balls before the former was dismissed for 15 by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Ravindra was dropped twice before eventually being bowled out by Kuldeep Yadav for 37. Kane Williamson had a disappointing outing, dismissed for just 11, becoming Kuldeep's second wicket.

Daryl Mitchell played a steady knock of 63 off 101 balls, while Glenn Phillips contributed 34 off 52 balls. Michael Bracewell provided a much-needed impetus towards the end, remaining unbeaten on 53 off 40 balls, as New Zealand finished with 251/7 in their 50 overs. Kuldeep and Varun both claimed two wickets each for India.

