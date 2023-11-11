"Virat Kohli of fast bowling" - Robin Uthappa reserves high praise for Mohammed Shami

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa recently lauded Team India's senior fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, for his impressive run in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Uthappa reckoned that Shami is the Virat Kohli of fast bowling. Pointing out the reasons behind the seasoned campaigner's success in the showpiece event, here's what Uthappa said on his YouTube channel:

"For me, Mohammed Shami is the Virat Kohli of fast bowling. The way he sticks to his process and backs the same line, length and seam position, is brilliant. He knows that if he bowls five or six balls in that area, he can easily take three to four wickets."

Uthappa also suggested that Jasprit Bumrah, with his inspired new ball spells, has helped the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj get crucial breakthroughs.

"You have to give credit for the way Jasprit Bumrah is bowling," he continued. "Because of the pressure he creates in the first five or six overs, bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are able to take wickets."

The Indian fast bowlers have been on a roll in the 2023 World Cup. Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami all have 10 or more wickets to their name. With 16 scalps from just four outings, Shami is the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue.

"It is impossible to beat India at this stage" - Robin Uthappa on India's consistent performances in 2023 World Cup

Team India are the only unbeaten team at this juncture of the 2023 World Cup. With seven victories from as many games, they sit comfortably at the top of the points table and were also the first team to seal a spot for the semi-finals.

Robin Uthappa suggested that it won't be easy for any team to trump Rohit Sharma and company. He highlighted that this Indian team thrives on unity, explaining:

"Team India have been doing exceptionally well, and they seem unstoppable. It is impossible to beat India at this stage. Batting, bowling, and fielding, they have been at the top in all departments. When you compare this Indian team to the teams from the past few years, it is the unity that sets them apart. With their unity and camaraderie, it seems that they are playing for each other."

India will take on the Netherlands in the final league match of the ICC event. The contest will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.