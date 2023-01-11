“Virat Kohli has realized there will be ups and downs in the game, just like life” - Saba Karim on Indian batter’s philosophical views

Former India selector Saba Karim reckons that acceptance of failures has played a significant role in Virat Kohli overcoming his rough patch. According to the former stumper, the batter has realized that some things are not in his control and he will have to let that be.

After a prolonged lean spell, the 34-year-old has struck a purple patch with the willow in white-ball cricket. He has notched up hundreds in his last two one-day innings.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match for his 113 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Kohli revealed having learnt a big lesson from his rough phase - that desperation doesn't get you anywhere.

He also asserted that he is currently in a happy space and is just enjoying what is coming his way. Asked for his feedback on Kohli’s philosophical thoughts about his cricket, Karim told India News:

“Virat Kohli has realized that there will be ups and downs in the game, just like life. No matter how much you fight, it is to no avail. You have to accept some things and prepare (for it) as well.”

Karim went on to praise Kohli for never wavering from his commitment to the game, even when his form fluctuated. He added:

“The best quality of Kohli, according to me, is that irrespective of good or bad form, he has never cut down on hard work. His attitude and passion towards wanting to win has never changed.”

Chipping in with his thoughts on Kohli the person, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma added that the cricketer is great because he is a humble human being and good-hearted. He commented:

“He is very helpful and generous. Those who are close to him know how good a human being he is. Looking at his on-field aggression, people conclude that he is brash. He respects elders and loves kids. With age, he is becoming even more humble. He is god-fearing as well.”

Kohli had a terrific second half in 2022. He scored his maiden T20I hundred in the Asia Cup and was the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup.

“Kohli is the biggest threat for Sri Lanka in this series” - Saba Karim

Thanks to Kohli’s ton, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. According to Karim, given the exceptional form he is in, the batter will remain the biggest threat to the opposition in the remaining two games as well. The former cricketer explained:

“Kohli is the biggest threat for Sri Lanka in this series. Apart from his form, he has also got back clarity in his batting. When he is out of form, he tries to do something different and goes off-track. But he is now playing with the same mindset that helped him score heavily.”

The second ODI of the India-Sri Lanka series will be played in Kolkata on January 12, followed by the third match in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.

