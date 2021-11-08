T20 World Cup 2021: "In this match they can try Ishan Kishan" - VVS Laxman on India's opening combination against Namibia 

Former India batsman VVS Laxman spoke about the prospect of giving Ishan Kishan a chance for the team's dead-rubber contest against Namibia. India failed to secure a top two spot in their group which could open the doors for the players who were not part of the playing XI in the first four matches.

Laxman notes that Ishan Kishan could be given another chance to open the innings. Kishan is a fine exponent for taking advantage of the powerplay restrictions in place. While speaking on Star Sports' show 'Game Plan' ahead of India's contest against Namibia, Laxman said:

"I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the powerplay field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. "So, how can you disturb the two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan. So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match they can try Ishan Kishan."

The wicket-keeper batsman made an appearance in the World Cup during the fixture against New Zealand. He was promoted to open the innings, which sent Rohit Sharma down at No.3 and Virat Kohli at No.4. Kishan struggled against the New Zealand quicks and had persihed for 4 runs off 8 deliveries.

Get a couple of batsmen who can also bowl a couple of overs: Laxman

With India's quest for silverware extending into its ninth year, Laxman explained the importance of India having more bowlers under their sleeve for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia. The former batsman feels that India need bowlers with express pace to extract bounce and seam movement from the tracks in Australia. Laxman added:

"I think it is very important to identify a couple of bowlers who bowl quick because the conditions in Australia will be totally different, where I'm not sure the ball will swing too much. But having someone who can bowl quick, extract the bounce and pace of that wicket and at the same time can use the variations because you want someone who can also finish off the innings well with the ball."

"Also, get a couple of batsmen who can also take two overs, that will be very critical for the World Cup in Australia," Laxman concluded

The last time India competed in an ICC tournament in Australia, the pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami played a pivotal role. They were instrumental in India's ruthless run to the semifinals. Even on subsequent tours Down Under, it has been the pacers that have helped rest India's case.

