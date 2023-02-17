"W o W" - Wasim Jaffer trolls Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith after they get out to Ravichandran Ashwin in same over in 2nd IND vs AUS Test

Ravichandran Ashwin propelled India to pole position with his twin strike on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Friday, February 17.

The senior off-spinner removed Australia's star batters, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, in the 23rd over on the opening day. Reacting to the massive double blow, former India opener Wasim Jaffer trolled the two right-handed batters for their flop show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he pointed out that the two batters were seen batting simultaneously against the same bowlers in the nets ahead of the encounter. Jaffer hilariously mentioned that both Labuschagne and Smith practised together and then got out together.

He captioned the post:

"Practiced together and got out together too."

Labuschagne was the spinner's first victim as he was out leg-before on 18 while trying to play a forward defensive shot. He was beaten, and the ball crashed onto his pads. While he was initially adjudged not out by the on-field umpire, he had to walk back after India opted for a review.

Smith, who walked out to bat next, edged one to the keeper and was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Bowling from around the stumps, Ashwin outsmarted the batter by pitching it outside the off-stump.

The former Australian captain played for the spin but there wasn't any turn and the ball held its line, ultimately taking the edge of his bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin completes 700 wickets in first-class cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a significant milestone on the opening day of the Delhi Test as he completed 700 wickets in first-class cricket.

He achieved the monumental feat by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. The crafty spinner also has a chance of becoming the second Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against Australia in Tests.

With 99 wickets to his name, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker against Australia in Test cricket, just behind Anil Kumble, who has 111 scalps to his name.

Rohit Kumar @IsopMk Ravi Ashwin completes 700 First Class wickets. One of the greatest Red Ball bowlers Ravi Ashwin completes 700 First Class wickets. One of the greatest Red Ball bowlers https://t.co/ePSX65X4QX

Ashwin was a key architect in India's comprehensive innings victory in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. He picked up eight wickets in the match as the visitors were bundled out for 177 and 91 in their first and second innings, respectively.

Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

