"Was under a lot of pressure after that" - Mohammed Shami on dropping a sitter in the 2023 World Cup semi-final

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson got a big reprieve after Indian pacer Mohammed Shami dropped his catch in the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

In the 29th over of New Zealand's run chase, Shami put down a simple chance at mid-on off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Recalling the dropped catch, the senior fast bowler disclosed that he was under a lot of pressure after the missed opportunity.

Shami mentioned that when he was brought into the attack, he wanted to take a wicket at any cost.

"Things changed after that dropped catch. I had never expected that I could drop such a catch. I thought to myself that now he has to get out at any cost. I was under a lot of pressure after that. When I was running to bowl, I thought that either he is going to hit me for three sixes, or I would get him out," he told Sports Tak.

Mohammed Shami made amends by dismissing Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the 33rd over. He ultimately finished with a seven-wicket haul, helping India defend the 397-run total to clinch a 70-run win.

"The target was chasable" - Mohammed Shami on India's 397-run total in 2023 World Cup semi-final

India registered an imposing 397-run score, courtesy of stunning centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105) in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammed Shami opined that the Blackcaps were capable enough of chasing down the mammoth target, given the batting-friendly conditions at the venue in the second innings.

"There was a thought that that target was chasable. The match was at the Wankhede Stadium, where there is true bounce. If there are set batters at the crease, it doesn't matter, even if you need to chase a 400-run target. You can't be safe after scoring that many runs, especially when you are up against an equal opponent," the ace pacer said.

Shami enjoyed an imperious run at the showpiece event, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the edition with 27 wickets from seven games.