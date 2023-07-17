“Was pretty frustrated with what was happening” - Usman Khawaja discloses key role in getting ICC to amend over-rate laws

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has revealed he directly approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) over hefty fines being imposed on players for slow over-rates. The left-hander stated that he was frustrated with cricketers getting punished repeatedly and thus shared his concern with the game’s governing body.

Khawaja’s statement comes after the ICC, following its recent AGM in Durban, announced amendments to over-rates rules. As per the modified laws, players will now be fined 5% of their match fee for each over a team is down (down from the earlier 20%). The level has been capped at 50%; the previous upper limit being their entire match fee.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford, Khawaja opened up on his discussion with the ICC with regard to over-rate fines. He said:

"I was pretty frustrated with what was happening. I just thought someone has to find a way to speak to the ICC about it. We had played three games and they'd been three really good games with results, [providing] entertainment and we were getting fined 80% of our match fee. It's a lot of money."

Khawaja added:

"[It's] just really frustrating as a player, you are giving it your all out there, providing entertainment, then you are getting stung for it."

The 36-year-old explained that he approached Wasim Khan, the ICC's general manager cricket, as he knew him due to the time he spend with the latter at PSL. Praising Khan for hearing out his concerns, the Aussie opener said:

"Wasim was really good. We talked [and] he took the feedback. To his credit, it wasn't just listening and no action. Actions happened within one or two weeks. We are trying to go as fast as we can. It's the conditions that make it hard for us. If you are in India, we are never behind the over-rate [with] two spinners going at it. We were getting results, that's what was frustrating. Think England were frustrated with it, too."

Khawaja added:

"I appreciate the ICC actually listening to players. It's the first time I have had that with the ICC. Think it's a really good step forward."

The new over-rate rules will be applied with retrospective effect to the ongoing WTC cycle which began with the Ashes.

“If you get a result in the game before tea on the last day, you shouldn't get a fine” - Khawaja

While sharing his views on the over-rate rules, Khawaja also suggested that there should be no fines if a Test ends before tea on the last day. He commented:

"I'm still pushing for, if you get a result in the game before tea on the last day, you shouldn't get a fine. You've got you what you wanted. It's cricket. You've got laws and rules. They've been there for a very long time. Sometimes you just have to look back on them and to see if you need an update a little bit."

Meanwhile, apart from modification to fines, the ICC also announced that over-rate penalties will not be applied if a team is bowled out inside 80 overs instead of the earlier 60-over mark.