Washington Sundar cleverly outfoxes Liam Livingstone with a wide during IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar cleverly outfoxed England batter Liam Livingstone with a wide delivery during the third ODI on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest and notched up a massive total of 356 in the first innings on the back of substantial contributions from Shubman Gill (112), Virat Kohli (52), Shreyas Iyer (78), and KL Rahul (40).

England then got off to a decent start as their openers put on 60 runs in six overs. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which derailed their chase. Liam Livingstone was their last hope when they were 174/6 in 30th over. The flamboyant batter could not rescue his side from the precarious situation.

Washington Sundar smartly bowled a delivery down the leg side, with Livingstone charging at him. The batter failed to make contact with the ball as wicket-keeper KL Rahul collected the ball and finished an easy stumping.

After Livingstone's departure, Gus Atkinson played a cameo of 38 (19) to take England to 214 before they got all out in the 35th over, losing the match by 142 runs.

"Individually and collectively we need to find ways to play that style better" - England captain Jos Buttler after losing ODI series vs India 2025

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Jos Buttler opened up that they had their moments during the series but failed to sustain the intensity for longer periods. Reflecting on the series loss, Buttler said:

"The game probably followed a similar pattern to the whole tour. We done well in stages but we've been outplayed by a fantastic team. The learnings are the way we want to play our cricket and the style is the right one. We just haven't been able to do that well enough. Individually and collectively we need to find ways to play that style better."

He continued:

"I think they put a really good score on the board. Credit to Shubman Gill, I thought he played a great innings. We were going to have to play really well to chase that down. We got off to a great start again but a familiar kind of story. We've got to find ways to extend that and play better."

What do you think about England's Champions Trophy chances following this series? Let us know your views in the comments section.

