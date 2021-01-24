Washington Sundar shares warm picture of his dad holding his debut Test cap

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Saturday shared a touching picture of his father M Sundar holding his son's debut Test cap.

In a Twitter post, Washington Sundar shared a picture in which both the cricketer and his father were dressed in traditional South-Indian attire. The all-rounder’s father was seen proudly displaying his son’s Test cap, with the beaming cricketer alongside him.

Along with the picture, Washington Sundar wrote: “Priceless Possessions”. The words were followed by the tricolour and a folded-hands emoji.

Washington Sundar is the 301st cricketer to play a Test match for India, and the same number is represented on his Test cap as well.

In an interesting observation, ANI pointed out that 301 is the telephone area code of Maryland in Greater Washington DC.

Only 21, Washington Sundar made a striking Test debut after India included him in their playing eleven for the Gabba Test following injuries to their frontline spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The all-rounder scored 62 and 22 in the match and also picked up four crucial wickets, three of them coming in the Australian first innings. His efforts helped the visitors make a record chase of 328 runs to end the hosts' 32-year unbeaten run at the venue.

How Washington Sundar’s father became an internet sensation

In an interesting turn of events, Washington Sundar’s father became a topic of hilarious debate on social media after suggesting that his son should have scored a hundred at the Gabba.

Most felt the reaction was that of a typical Indian parent.

Play the knock of your career on foreign soil, earn the love and respect of the entire nation.



M Sundar reportedly told IANS after Washington Sundar’s innings of 62:

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total, as the deficit was very less."

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur (67) rescued India with a record-123-run stand for the seventh wicket in the first innings at the Gabba. The visitors had slumped to 186 for 6 in response to Australia's 369 but recovered to post 336.