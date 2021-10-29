Wasim Jaffer leaves netizens in splits with his hilarious birthday wish for Michael Vaughan 

Michael Vaughan rings in his 47th birthday on Friday, October 29. While many members of the cricket fraternity came forward to extend warm wishes to the former England captain on his special day, it was Wasim Jaffer who stole the show with his humor.

Taking to his Twitter account, the ex-India opener wished Michael Vaughan a very happy birthday. However, he also mocked the 47-year-old for often getting his predictions horribly wrong.

Jaffer cheekily asked Vaughan if he wished for the opposite rather than what he wanted while blowing out the candles on his birthday cake. Here's what he posted:

"Happy Birthday @MichaelVaughan have a good one. Just one question, while blowing candles do you wish for exactly what you want or you wish for the opposite just to be safe?"

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Just one question, while blowing candles do you wish for exactly what you want or you wish for the opposite just to be safe? 😄 Happy Birthday @MichaelVaughan have a good one 🎂😊

Vaughan responded to the tweet by trolling Jaffer for being his first-ever Test wicket.

"I always wish to have you as my first Test wicket Wasim… #OhWaitAMinute"

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan twitter.com/wasimjaffer14/… Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

I always wish to have you as my first Test wicket Wasim … #OhWaitAMinute

The story behind Michael Vaughan's first Test wicket

The part-time off-spinner got the better of India's Wasim Jaffer during the final of the England vs India Test match at Lord's in 2002. While Jaffer scored a gutsy half-century against a formidable English bowling attack, he was undone by Vaughan's part-time off-spin.

Vaughan was notably dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the game. However, he made amends by slamming a fantastic century during England's second innings to give the hosts an edge in the contest.

The ex-England skipper showcased exemplary batsmanship in the second Test match as well. The right-hander recorded his career-best score of 197 in that particular fixture.

The match was even more memorable for him, as in the final innings of the game, he went on to dismiss India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar with an absolute peach of a delivery. Watch the Sachin Tendulkar dismissal video here:

