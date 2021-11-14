Wasim Jaffer sums up the situation of Indian fans with 'Jethalal' meme ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 final 

Australia and New Zealand are set to battle it out in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated summit clash, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to once again tickle the funny bones of his followers with a hilarious meme.

The former India opener summed up Team India fans' situation with a funny meme from popular Indian television show 'Jethalal'. The 43-year-old said Indian supporters might not root for Australia considering the Kangaroos have given them heartbreak in the past.

He also said Indian fans are unlikely to be fully behind New Zealand either as the Kiwis have also handed them defeats in recent ICC events. Jaffer said that as a result Indian fans will take the 'whoever wins, cricket is the real winner' stand.

Here's what Jaffer posted on Twitter:

Australia and New Zealand eye maiden T20 World Cup crown

The Trans-Tasman rivals will go all out for their maiden T20 world title. The contest promises to be a thriller going by the star-studded line-ups.

Australia played out of their skin to end Pakistan's dream run in the tournament as they secured a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare in the second semifinal in Dubai.

New Zealand also played exceptionally well against pre-tournament favorites England in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi, winning by five wickets with six balls to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Siefert will replace injured Devon Conway in the Black Caps line-up for the final. Kane Williamson and co. have a good chance of winning their second straight ICC title after bagging the World Test Championship crown earlier this year.

However, one cannot discount Australia's chances. They have been consistent performers, especially at ICC events.

