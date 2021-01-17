Watch: A brilliant reflex catch from Cameron Green ends Rishabh Pant's entertaining cameo

Rishabh Pant's brisk and promising knock at the Gabba came to a premature end, thanks to a fabulous grab by Cameron Green at gully off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

The 23-year-old had notched up two boundaries and was middling the ball pretty well during his innings of 23. But just when it looked like Rishabh Pant had got his eye in and could hang around for more, the left-hander took on a short ball from Hazlewood and perished.

Although he made decent contact, Rishabh Pant failed to keep the ball along the ground, and Cameron Green grabbed a blinder to send back the left-hander. Here is the video of that dismissal:

Cameron Green said he's never been a gully fielder ... well, he's not getting out of there any time soon!



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/IzttOVtrUu pic.twitter.com/mdIo6lDGYp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021

How Rishabh Pant has fared in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rishabh Pant played an outstanding knock of 97 on Day 5 of the SCG Test.

Rishabh Pant had smashed a fabulous century in the pink-ball practice game in the lead-up to the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. However, Wriddhiman Saha got the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant for the first Test, which raised quite a few eyebrows.

With Saha not contributing with the bat, the team management decided to go for the better batsman in the next Test, and Rishabh Pant came into the Indian playing XI for the MCG Test.

The 23-year-old played an entertaining innings of 29, which was quite underrated, as it provided much-needed momentum to Team India's first innings. Rishabh Pant's crucial partnership with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane eventually set India up for a significant first-innings lead.

In the third Test at the SCG, Rishabh Pant writhed in pain after getting struck on his elbow off a short ball from Pat Cummins. The left-hander was taken for scans, but much to the visitors' relief, the 23-year-old managed to come out to bat in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant arguably played the innings of his young career. Coming out to the middle ahead of Hanuma Vihari early on the fifth day after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal, the left-hander put the pressure back on Australia.

After a watchful start, Rishabh Pant opened up, taking a particular liking of Nathan Lyon, as his blistering knock of 97 provided the embattled visitors an outside chance of an improbable victory, which was eventually not to be. However, Rishabh Pant's counter-attack rattled the hosts and helped the visitors salvaging a highly creditable draw.

Hard work truly pays off 💪. Happy to contribute to the team. Well done boys. 👏 On to Brisbane. ⏭️ @BCCI pic.twitter.com/RIhpNUsFoI — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant's batting prowess has provided Team India the luxury to play an all-rounder at No. 7, thereby providing themselves an extra bowling option, which has come in handy.

The 23-year-old will surely be gutted with his dismissal at the Gabba after he got yet another start but failed to make it count. However, if he finds a way to do and also improve his wicketkeeping, Team India have an absolute gem in their hands.